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This new release from the Belgian act Hybryds is a remarkable record. The title leaves little to the imagination, focusing—as the work of many artists across various disciplines has so often done—on the seven deadly sins. What makes this release particularly intriguing, however, is that four of the tracks date back to 2002, originally appearing on the “Lust”-EP released by Spectre. Here, they have been completely reworked and feature vocals by a different singer. German vocalist Madeline, assisted by her compatriot Katherina, provides the vocals, while Sandy Nijs and Peter De Koning continue to handle the music. In total, we are treated to eleven tracks. Alongside the songs addressing the seven deadly sins, there are extras such as an intro and two live tracks dating from 2003.

Hybryds has continued to surprise me in recent years. The project remains true to its trademark Ritualistic style, yet everything sounds more modern. This record stands out in particular for its slow, infectious, Trip-Hop-like rhythms. At times, I get the impression of hearing an Industrial version of Tricky—and that is very much intended as a huge compliment. After all, Hybryds naturally retains that familiar industrial DNA. The atmosphere remains dark, mysterious, and unsettling, evoking the feeling of stepping into a forbidden place where a certain decadence gradually sweeps you away.

This impression is further reinforced by the artistic and highly explicit booklet accompanying the album, allowing Sandy Nijs to indulge his interest in and inspiration from fetish culture through a series of photographs that remain closely connected to the central theme. It is the kind of booklet that algorithms would rapidly detect and block instantly. Fortunately, there are still artists daring enough to go there—artists for whom it isn’t simply about nudity, provocation, or shock value. The music is far too good for that. I wouldn’t claim that Hybryds have reinvented themselves, but in recent years they have clearly been riding a new wave of inspiration, and this record is a fine example of where that has taken them.

The older live tracks don’t exactly add much value, but the rest of the album is simply magnificent. As far as I’m concerned, it’s one of the best albums I’ve discovered this year. It would be a true sin to let this particular gem pass you by… (Ratring:9).

Listen to “Envy”:

<a href="https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/envy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Envy by Hybryds</a>

About Hybryds

Hybryds is a Belgian project centered on Sandy Nys, active since the mid-1980s and known for ritual, mythical and industrial electronic work rooted in the cassette-era Belgian underground. Nys’ career began with the 1986 cassette “Mythical Music From The 21st Century,” followed by releases including “Music For Rituals” (1992) and “The Ritual Of The Rave” (1995). In the 1990s Hybryds became a duo with Leen Smets (Yasnaïa); from 2000 Nys continued the project solo before German vocalist Madeline joined, with multi-instrumentalist Peter De Koning later expanding the lineup.

On 3RioArt / Zoharum, Hybryds has released “Mythopia” (2022), “Mythopia, The Sequel” (2024), “In The Wake Of The Witch” (2025), “Fire And Ice, Flesh And Bones Part 1 & 2” (2026) and “Desert Of White Salt” (2026). “7even Deadly Sins” follows on the same labels, reworking four tracks that originally appeared on the 2002 “Lust” EP on Spectre with new vocals by Madeline and Katherina.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com