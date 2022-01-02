Hybryds – Mythopia (Album – 3RIOART)

January 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Ethereal, Ethereal-Pop, Ambient, Ritual. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Belgian legendary Hybryds is back…

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Ethereal, Ethereal-Pop, Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian legendary Hybryds is back with a new work, the first new studio album since “Only Darkness” (2017). The project is still driven by Magthea and assisted by Peter De Koning while Madeline Arndt and Katharina Galgareipi (both involved with the Ethereal project Schattenkinder) took care of the vocals. 

Content: This new Hybryds-work sounds totally different from all previous releases. The Ritual side is still somewhat present, but rather as a background element. Hybryds totally renewed its sound, dealing with a mix of influences like Cinematographic passages, danceable Ethereal-Pop and a kind of fusion between Ethereal and Tribal influences. The cadence is rather slow and has something sensual, which together with the heavenly vocals only accentuates the sensual feeling of this work. 

+ + + : The main challenge –but I like challenges, of this work is the totally different sound approach. You can still recognize minimal sound treatments and Tribal/Ritual elements, which became like the band’s trademark, but Hybryds clearly explores a new sonic horizon. The work has something intimate because of the delicate and sometimes subtle arrangements. It also comes through in the rhythm. Hybryds always had something sensual in its global approach, but it’s definitely more refined and even mixed with pretty danceable elements. The song “Do I Dream” is pure Etheral-Pop music and has something visionary. The vocals of both singers accentuate the erotic aspect of the work –which is an element you also find back in the great artwork. 

– – – : The ‘modern’ world we’re living in is dominated by social media and their impact it also noticeable on the artwork of this album. The illustrations inside the digipak are filled with artistic nude, but the front cover doesn’t. It only reveals artists no longer have the artistic freedom they had in the past! Sound-wise I can imagine some die-hard fans will have some difficulties to recognize the ‘old’ Hybryds in this new album. 

Conclusion: “Mythopia” invites the listener to embark on a dreamy, sensual sonic journey. It’s a surprising, but fascinating work.

Best songs: “You Dark Night”, “Put Make Up On Reality”, “The Demon Awakes”, “Do I Dream”, “Fire And Ice”. 

Rate: 8½. 

Artist: www.hybryds.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048472162085 

Label: www.3rioart.be  


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

And the best 25 albums of 2021 are...

And the best 25 albums of 2021 are…

December 31, 2021 Eldrina Mich

30 Years Of Journalism – Celebration Interview with Bernard Van Isacker (Side-Line & Alfa Matrix): ‘Consider Us As An Incubator For Talents’

December 30, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Coil's final album 'The New Backwards' re-released with 8 additional tracks as an extended 3LP/2CD edition

Coil’s final album ‘The New Backwards’ re-released with 8 additional tracks as an extended 3LP/2CD edition

December 30, 2021 bernard
Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: 'Island On The Moon'

Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: ‘Island On The Moon’

December 30, 2021 bernard
Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: 'The Sun Goes Down'

Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: ‘The Sun Goes Down’

December 29, 2021 bernard