September 29, 2026

Dawid Walkusz shares video for ‘Syrena’ featuring Julia Frycz

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 29, 2026

Polish artist Dawid Walkusz released the single “Syrena,” featuring vocalist Julia Frycz, on 25 September 2026, ahead of his 2027 album “Fantometyka.”

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Polish solo artist Dawid Walkusz released the single “Syrena” on 25 September 2026, featuring vocalist Julia Frycz, with an official video.

“Syrena” is the first single from Walkusz’s forthcoming second album, “Fantometyka,” set for spring 2027 and following his 2025 debut “Monochrom.” The song’s lyrics are in Polish. Frycz, a visual artist and vocalist who also performs with the band Emrere, sings on the track.

Video for ‘Syrena’

Maciej Cimaszkiewicz filmed “Syrena” at seaside locations; Walkusz edited and completed post-production himself.

About Dawid Walkusz

Dawid Walkusz is an independent Polish vocalist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. His music centres on post-punk and dream pop, with hypnagogic pop and synthwave textures. He released his debut album, “Monochrom,” on 4 April 2025, writing, producing and handling the visual side of the record entirely on his own. The eight-track album, centred on routine, overwork and stagnation, comprises “Wszystko jest szare,” “Nawiedzony dom,” “Slasher,” “24/7,” “Za wszystko,” “Zimno,” “Sen” and “Apogeum.”

Walkusz’s second album, “Fantometyka,” is due in spring 2027. “Syrena,” released 25 September 2026 and featuring Julia Frycz, is its first single.

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