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Norwegian gothic industrial metal act Gothminister release the album “We Are All Demons” on 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records, distributed through The Orchard. The 11-track record is the project’s ninth studio album.

Frontman Bjørn Alexander Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered “We Are All Demons” entirely himself, the first time he has handled the full process alone. Musically, the album combines gothic industrial metal with EDM elements, synthesizers, industrial guitars, theatrical vocals, female duets and choral passages. Lyrically, it addresses inner darkness and the parts of the self normally kept beneath the surface.

Tracklist:

Darkest Side of Earth We Are All Demons Nightmare King The Dark The Spell Welcome to Hell Salsa My Revenge Darkness Is My Throne Fearless There’s a Crown for All

“We Are All Demons” follows the single “My Revenge,” released from the album on 31 July 2026. The album is available for pre-order via The Orchard’s smart link. A digipak CD edition is also listed through Napalm Records’ webshop.

Gothminister has confirmed the following live dates around the release:

Tour dates for Gothminister’s ‘We Are All Demons’ release

16 October 2026: Fiskepiren, Stavanger, Norway

19 November 2026: Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway

20-21 November 2026: Hellsinki Industrial Festival, Helsinki, Finland

More dates are expected to be announced.

About Gothminister

Gothminister was formed in Oslo, Norway, in 1999 by Bjørn Alexander Brem, who handles lead vocals, programming and instruments. Guitarist Glenn Nilsen is the project’s other current member.

The band’s studio discography includes “Gothic Electronic Anthems” (2003), “Empire of Dark Salvation” (2005), “Happiness in Darkness” (2008), “Anima Inferna” (2011), “Utopia” (2013), “The Other Side” (2017), “Pandemonium” (2022) and “Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds” (2024). Gothminister was also a candidate in Norway’s 2024 Eurovision Song Contest selection, Melodi Grand Prix.

“We Are All Demons” follows “Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds” from 2024 and arrives 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them