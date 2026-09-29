September 29, 2026

Gothminister announces new album ‘We Are All Demons’

Britta Pirkko September 29, 2026

Norwegian gothic industrial metal act Gothminister release the album “We Are All Demons” on 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records.

Gothminister announces new album 'We Are All Demons'
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Norwegian gothic industrial metal act Gothminister release the album “We Are All Demons” on 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records, distributed through The Orchard. The 11-track record is the project’s ninth studio album.

Related newsGothminister shares 'My Revenge' single from 'We Are All Demons'

Frontman Bjørn Alexander Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered “We Are All Demons” entirely himself, the first time he has handled the full process alone. Musically, the album combines gothic industrial metal with EDM elements, synthesizers, industrial guitars, theatrical vocals, female duets and choral passages. Lyrically, it addresses inner darkness and the parts of the self normally kept beneath the surface.

Tracklist:

  1. Darkest Side of Earth
  2. We Are All Demons
  3. Nightmare King
  4. The Dark
  5. The Spell
  6. Welcome to Hell
  7. Salsa
  8. My Revenge
  9. Darkness Is My Throne
  10. Fearless
  11. There’s a Crown for All

“We Are All Demons” follows the single “My Revenge,” released from the album on 31 July 2026. The album is available for pre-order via The Orchard’s smart link. A digipak CD edition is also listed through Napalm Records’ webshop.

Gothminister has confirmed the following live dates around the release:

Tour dates for Gothminister’s ‘We Are All Demons’ release

  • 16 October 2026: Fiskepiren, Stavanger, Norway
  • 19 November 2026: Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway
  • 20-21 November 2026: Hellsinki Industrial Festival, Helsinki, Finland

More dates are expected to be announced.

About Gothminister

Gothminister was formed in Oslo, Norway, in 1999 by Bjørn Alexander Brem, who handles lead vocals, programming and instruments. Guitarist Glenn Nilsen is the project’s other current member.

The band’s studio discography includes “Gothic Electronic Anthems” (2003), “Empire of Dark Salvation” (2005), “Happiness in Darkness” (2008), “Anima Inferna” (2011), “Utopia” (2013), “The Other Side” (2017), “Pandemonium” (2022) and “Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds” (2024). Gothminister was also a candidate in Norway’s 2024 Eurovision Song Contest selection, Melodi Grand Prix.

“We Are All Demons” follows “Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds” from 2024 and arrives 16 October 2026 via Elevator Records.

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