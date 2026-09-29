Cork duo Crá Croí release the single “Just Another Day” on 2 October 2026, the last single before their debut album “Tá Brón Orm” on 30 October.

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Cork, Ireland duo Crá Croí release the single “Just Another Day” on 2 October 2026, on Bandcamp and streaming platforms. It is the third and last single from the duo’s debut album, “Tá Brón Orm,” due 30 October 2026.

“Just Another Day” addresses what the duo describe as a cynical view of modern life, where emotions feel performative and authenticity is replaced by “superficial substitutes.” Crá Croí is entirely self-produced by the duo, credited as RG and CD, who also direct their own videos and artwork. Side-Line previously covered the duo’s single “Lord Of The Wild” in July 2026.

About Crá Croí

Crá Croí is a Cork, Ireland duo whose name translates from Irish as “torment of the heart.” The project is self-produced from music to visuals by its two members, credited as RG and CD. Side-Line covered the duo’s single “Lord Of The Wild” in July 2026. “Just Another Day,” released 2 October 2026, is the third and final single from the duo’s debut album, “Tá Brón Orm,” due 30 October 2026.

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