September 29, 2026

The Phantom Eyes share video for their cover of DEVO’s ‘Puppet Boy’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 29, 2026

Seattle darkwave project The Phantom Eyes released a video for its cover of DEVO’s “Puppet Boy,” directed by Tori Kellogg, on 25 September 2026.

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Seattle darkwave project The Phantom Eyes released a video for its cover of DEVO’s “Puppet Boy,” directed by Tori Kellogg (credited as GR4VES), on 25 September 2026.

DEVO’s original “Puppet Boy” appeared on the 1984 album “Shout.” The Phantom Eyes is the recording name of Bex Delgado, who released the cover in May 2026 before the video followed in September.

The Phantom Eyes’ video for ‘Puppet Boy’

Kellogg filmed the video in a single evening, building the look around red lighting, CRT distortion and VHS-style degradation. Delgado described the story behind the cover: “I was trying to embody the spirit of not exactly a dom/sub relationship, but more like a master/servant one. This story isn’t romantic in nature, but still has that sweet feeling that the characters do take care of each other.”

About The Phantom Eyes

The Phantom Eyes is the Seattle-based recording project of Bex Delgado, mixes darkwave and dark electronic music with post-punk elements. Delgado describes the project’s focus as horror, isolation and existential dread. The cover of DEVO’s “Puppet Boy,” released in May 2026, is one of the project’s singles; its video, filmed by Tori Kellogg and released 25 September 2026, is the most recent visual release under the project’s name.

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