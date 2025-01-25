Hybryds – In The Wake Of The Witch (Digital/CD Album – 3RIOART)
Hybryds remains a remarkably productive and innovative project. Sandy Nijs (aka Magthea), has been active for nearly 40 years. However, his collaboration with Peter De Koning (aka TraumaSutra) has brought a renewed creative energy to the project. This resurgence is evident in their latest production, which immediately immerses the listener in a captivating Ritualistic soundscape where Tribal and Trance elements blend seamlessly. The contributions of female vocalists Katharina G and Madeline Arndt, along with special guest singer Demon Pazuzu, heighten the Ritual aspect of the music. The instrumentation and overall atmosphere evoke the feeling of stepping into another dimension, delivering an authentic and entirely unique sound. Hybryds continues to set itself apart with a level of quality that few projects achieve. The digital release also includes bonus instrumental tracks, adding extra depth for listeners. Once again, Hybryds demonstrates its evolution and commitment to creating high-caliber, genre-defying work that continues to push boundaries. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “In My Darkest Hour”:
https://hybrydsmusic.bandcamp.com/track/in-my-darkest-hour
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.