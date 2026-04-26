Hybryds – Fire And Ice, Flesh And Bones Part 1 & 2 (Digital Album – 3RIOART)

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It struck me that this new work by Hybryds appears 40 years after their first release. Sandy Nys has remained the helmsman throughout the years, while in recent times strengthening the band with the addition of Peter De Koning. On this new, expanded work, Hybryds draw inspiration from an imaginary Viking story. And whoever says Vikings immediately thinks of rituals—and when it comes to Ritual music, one quickly ends up with Hybryds.

Nothing new, some might think, but musically this record managed to surprise me completely. You will find familiar ingredients, such as a distinct Ritual and Tribal atmosphere that can at times lead you into a trance-like state. There is also, of course, the phenomenal voice of Madeline Arndt, which has never sounded so ethereal, passionate, sensual, bewitching, and above all, enchanting. Yet this album—particularly its first part—is characterized by unexpected, heavy Metal-Industrial guitar riffs. This creates an unprecedented effect that Hybryds masterfully blends with their other influences. The atmosphere that resonates throughout remains mysterious, at times slightly Eastern in feel, but above all rooted in the Belgian band’s Ritual approach.

The second part of the record is once again extensive, yet stylistically different. Here, guitar playing is used only sporadically, as the music leans more toward Techno-Trance. The Tribal and Ritual elements remain present, but are generally fused into a surprising and highly danceable whole that occasionally comes very close to dance music. The heavenly vocals here even remind me somewhat of certain moments from Delerium. Throughout the album, male backing vocals can also be heard—harsh and passionate—forming a compelling contrast with the female voice.

Hybryds deliver a remarkably surprising record featuring 36 tracks in which they retain their core sound while allowing it to evolve through unexpected influences. It is difficult to say whether this ranks among their very best albums, as it does not always sound entirely like Hybryds. Nevertheless, it is undoubtedly a successful artistic challenge—one that I can thoroughly enjoy. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Iron Axe”:

https://hybrydsmusic.bandcamp.com/track/iron-axe

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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