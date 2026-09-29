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Dark synthwave producer Das Mörtal releases the two-track single “DRAIN ME” on Lisbon Lux Records on 30 September 2026. The single pairs the original version with a remix by synthwave producer Dan Terminus, and precedes Das Mörtal’s mini-album “DECVY I,” out 29 October 2026.

Das Mörtal, the project of Montreal-based producer Cristóbal Cortes, describes “DRAIN ME” as “a track about the feeling of running in circles in the health care system while being drained from the multiple tests one person might go through.” The track opens with a cinematic, sweeping tone before shifting into a fast-paced, techno-driven rhythm section with an arpeggiated synth pluck, washed-out vocals and a half-time breakdown before its final chorus.

Dan Terminus, grouped alongside Perturbator, Carpenter Brut and GosT as one of what press materials call the “Four Horsemen of Synthwave,” reworks “DRAIN ME” with chopped and manipulated vocals, punchy percussion and an occasional violin line over booming basslines that combine acoustic and synthesised elements.

“DRAIN ME” follows the double single “Parasite & Ghost,” which Das Mörtal released on Lisbon Lux Records on 4 June 2026, also ahead of “DECVY I.” An official teaser for “DRAIN ME” is available on YouTube, and the single is available to pre-save via ffm.to/drainmee.

About Das Mörtal

Das Mörtal is the project of Cristóbal Cortes, an electronic music producer and DJ based in Montreal whose work began in Berlin, drawing on artists including Steve Moore and Aphex Twin. Das Mörtal’s sound blends techno, occult electro and Italo disco into a dark, nostalgic style informed by German techno as well as horror and science-fiction soundtracks.

Das Mörtal has released material including the double single “Parasite & Ghost” (2026), the “Bury the Sorrow” and “Hotline Miami II” EPs, and the “Miami Beach Witches” album, among other releases on Bandcamp. The project has performed close to 100 shows since 2015, including more than 70 dates across the United States and Europe, at festivals such as Osheaga, Transmusicales de Rennes, FME and MEG Festival, and on tour with Vitalic, Perturbator and Carpenter Brut.

“DRAIN ME” is Das Mörtal’s second single of 2026 on Lisbon Lux Records, after “Parasite & Ghost” in June.

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