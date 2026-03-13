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The German wave/electronic act Second Decay will get a second Emmo.Biz Records vinyl edition of “Taste” on June 1, 2026. The release brings back the band’s 1994 album as a double LP with rare and previously unreleased material and a total running time of more than 84 minutes.

The standard double LP is limited to 222 copies on yellow/red marbled vinyl. Emmo.Biz is also offering a separate 77-copy special set that includes orange/black splatter double vinyl, a T-shirt, tote bag, and button. The reissue follows the sold-out vinyl edition first issued on December 14, 2012.

The release is available for pre-order through the Emmo.Biz Records shop in two versions.

Tracklist ‘Taste’ vinyls 2026 version

LP 1

Side A

A1. Photographs (original “Taste”, 1994)

A2. Hinter Glas (original “Taste”, 1994)

A3. Italian Toys (original “Taste”, 1994)

A4. Anders Sein (original “Taste”, 1994)

A5. Taste (original “Taste”, 1994)

A6. I Hate Berlin (original “Taste”, 1994)

Playing time: 24:18

Side B

B1. Taste (original “Taste”, 1994)

B2. Basement/Movement (original “Taste”, 1994)

B3. Hinter Glass Version II (original “Taste”, 1994)

B4. Kinetic Statures (original “Taste”, 1994)

B5. Born to Be Alive (original “Taste”, 1994)

B6. Dr. Knaack II (original “Taste”, 1994)

Playing time: 19:20

LP 2

Side C

C1. Poisoned Water (Monochrome tape 4-track version, unreleased)

C2. Photographs (Monochrome tape 4-track version, unreleased)

C3. A Kind of Dream (Monochrome tape 4-track version, unreleased)

C4. Killing Desire (Monochrome tape 4-track version, unreleased)

C5. Chronomatic (Monochrome tape 4-track version, unreleased)

Playing time: 20:31

Side D

D1. I Hate Berlin (Joke J. remix, unreleased)

D2. Tonight (Egotrip remix long, unreleased)

D3. I Hate Berlin (2002 remix, rare remix)

D4. I’m Leaving (Kirlian Camera remix, from the limited De Luxe bonus CD)

About Second Decay

Second Decay are a German wave/electronic act founded in 1987 by Andreas Michael Sippel and Christian Purwien. The group began under the name Blue Velvet and worked exclusively with analog synthesizers. They started out with the tape “Monochromes” in 1988 and the 12-inch “Killing Desire” in 1989, followed by “La Décadence Électronique” on CD in 1992, the “Hinter Glas” maxi-CD in 1993, and the album “Taste” in 1994.

The duo continued with “Der Nerv” in 1995, “Familiar” in 1997, “The Hunt” and “De Luxe” in 1998, “Hotels” and another CD edition of “Taste” in 1999, “Kaltes, weißes Licht” in 2001, and the live release “Zwischenfall 1999” in 2002.

The band has not released new Second Decay material since 2002, instead we were offered reissues, including the 2010 vinyl edition of “La Décadence Électronique” and the 2012 vinyl issue of “Taste”. Andreas Sippel in the meantime worked as Vendôme, while Christian Purwien continued with Purwien

The second studio album “The Hunt” (originally released in 1996) by the minimal electropop act was reissued on November 22, 2025 via Emmobiz Records.

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