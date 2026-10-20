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With Midnight Zone, we welcome a new American project founded in 2025 by Ian Hicks and Mimi Chakravorty. Both have established backgrounds in the US scene and now combine their experience on their self-released debut, “Midnight Zone”, which features seven tracks.

From the very first seconds, you immediately recognize a fusion of Industrial and Techno, complemented by few female vocals. This approach continues throughout the album, occasionally enhanced with Acid sequences and, at other times, IDM elements. The overall sound is experimental, with both artists occasionally letting loose, yet it remains undeniably promising. While the combination of Dark-Techno and Industrial is hardly new, here it results in an effective blend with enough power to conquer dancefloors. Sparse vocals also make an appearance, delivered in a subtle, whispered style that genuinely adds an extra dimension to the music.

Midnight Zone may not offer groundbreaking innovation, but this debut certainly left me wanting more. (Rating:7½).

Listen to:

https://midnightz0ne.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-zone

<a href="https://x-img.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-zone" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Midnight Zone by Midnight Zone</a>

About Midnight Zone

Midnight Zone is an electronic duo from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2025 by Ian Hicks and Mimi Chakravorty. The project works with analog and digital sources and describes its sound as experimental techno and noise. Hicks and Chakravorty wrote and produced all seven tracks together.

The debut album “Midnight Zone” was released on X-IMG on 3 July 2026. Its tracklist runs “Intro”, “Psyops”, “Machine City”, “Bathyal Zone”, “Natural Selection”, “Tonic Immobility” and “Outro”. Hector Carlos Ramirez mastered the album at Factory Systems. This review covers the duo’s first release.

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