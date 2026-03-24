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Görl, the new electronic duo formed by Robert Görl (DAF) and DJ Sylvie Marks, will release its debut album “Dark Silver Moon Light” through Grönland on limited transparent 180g vinyl, standard black 180g vinyl, and CD. Grönland describes the album as one that “reflects on the aesthetic tradition of DAF while transcending it into the present and future.”

The album contains ten tracks: “Irgendwann ist jetzt,” “So wie Du bist,” “Falscher Ton,” “Don’t stay at home,” “Dark Silver Moon Light,” “Der Fluss,” “Wir brechen aus,” “Bänder im Haar,” “Spiel mit mir,” and “Es ist nie zu spät.” A lyric video for “Irgendwann ist jetzt” is already online, making that track the first public preview of the album. You can watch it right below.

It is the first full album issued under the Görl name after a six-year collaboration between Robert and Sylvie Marks, which followed around the final DAF period after the death of Gabi Delgado-López in March 2020. We previously already covered the Robert Görl and DAF single “Ich Denk An Dich” released in 2020 which was produced by Robert and Sylvie Marks.

She also was involved in the Grönland-issued DAF album “Nur Noch Einer” in 2021.

About Görl

Görl brings together two established names from German electronic music. Robert Görl co-founded Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (DAF) in Düsseldorf in 1978 with Gabi Delgado-López. After DAF’s first run, he launched his solo discography with “Night Full of Tension” in 1984. He later released the 1993 single “Psycho”, followed by the album “(Psycho) Therapie” in 1994. More recently we also covered the archival release “The Paris Tapes” in 2018.

Sylvie Marks built her career as a DJ and producer. She became the first female resident DJ at Frankfurt’s Dorian Gray. Her first releases appeared as Synsyl in 1992 and 1993. She then issued “Row Of Houses” in 1995. Her debut album, “Krazeee”, a collaboration with Hal 9000, followed in 2004.

The duo have worked together for six years leading up to the debut Görl album “Dark Silver Moon Light”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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