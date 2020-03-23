R.I.P. Gabi Delgado – D.A.F.-founder is no more…

Gabi Delgado, co-founder, with Robert Görl, of the electronic band Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft aka D.A.F., has died on March 22nd at the age of 61. The news was confirmed by Robert Görl. More details are not known.

Delgado grew up in Córdoba, Spain. In 1966, his family moved to Germany since his father had to leave Spain under Franco where they lived in Remscheid, Wuppertal, Dortmund and Düsseldorf.

Formation of D.A.F.

He formed D.A.F. with Görl in 1978. In 1980, he moved to London, where he lived until D.A.F. first split in 1984. He then moved to Zürich and released the solo album “Mistress”, which did not sell well in Germany but did better abroad. He reunited with Görl to record the 1986 D.A.F. album “1st Step to Heaven”.

In 1986, he moved to Berlin to become a DJ and organise house parties.

Solo-work and reunion

In 1995, he founded, with Wotan Wilke Möhring, the band DAF/DOS, who recorded the album “Allein, zu zweit, mit Telefon” for Sony/Columbia, with the singles “Ich glaub’ ich fick’ dich später” and “Zurück nach Marzahn”.

In 2003, Delgado reunited again with Görl for another D.A.F. album, “Fünfzehn neue D.A.F-Lieder”.

Rest in peace Gabi.

