Rober Görl launches tribute single to the late Gabi Delgado: ‘Ich Denk An Dich’ – new DAF album planned

Out now is the single/video “Ich Denk An Dich” by Rober Görl & DAF. The track is a typical DAF-style song and will please many fans, this is true and true trademark DAF music. It’s obviously a clear dedication to Gabi Delgado who died earlier in late March.

In a comment Robert says that Gabi and he had plans to make a new DAF album. Robert: “We were thinking of it being a mix of new tracks created on the fly and a selection of our best hidden gems left over from the 80s. We were really raring to do it. We were certain the album was a done deal.”

The production for the new album was planned to be finished this summer. Görl will now produce all of these unheard tracks for DAF and Gabi in spite of it all. The older tracks were written while the duo was sharing an apartment on Holland Road in London in 1981/1982. The song presented today was produced by Robert Görl and Sylvie Marks.

You can watch the video below.

