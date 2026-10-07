Ghost Painted Sky release ‘Kissing Lions’

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New England goth and post-punk band Ghost Painted Sky released the maxi-single “Kissing Lions” on October 6, 2026. The release previews the band’s upcoming second full-length album, “Failure Blooms.”

The maxi-single carries three tracks: the title song, a “Kissing Lions (Effervescent Remix),” and “My Words Are Not My Own,” a new track that leans toward the band’s synthpop influences. Lisa Wood wrote the lyrics and sings. David Strong plays guitar, bass, ebow, drums and programming, and synths, and co-wrote the lyrics.

Michael Boudreau contributes additional guitar and Aurora Grabill plays violin on both versions of “Kissing Lions.” William Faith of Faith and the Muse mixed and mastered the title track at his own 13 Studio.

The remix and “My Words Are Not My Own” were mixed by Strong and mastered by Faith at the same studio. Strong also made the cover art, a stylized still from the “Kissing Lions” video.

<a href="https://ghostpaintedsky.bandcamp.com/album/kissing-lions-maxi-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kissing Lions by Ghost Painted Sky</a>

Ghost Painted Sky described “Kissing Lions” in the release’s Bandcamp notes: “those mostly vain attempts to seize on anything that creates a fleeting feeling of being alive for a moment amid relentless waves of the humdrum, doldrums, and failure […] bad decisions that bite back and create further downward spirals.”

Ghost Painted Sky also put out an official video for “Kissing Lions.”

“Kissing Lions” is available now as a digital download and via streaming on Bandcamp.

About Ghost Painted Sky

Ghost Painted Sky began in 2014 as the solo studio project of David Strong, who released a self-titled debut EP that year. A second short EP, “The Shadows Breath,” followed in 2015, alongside the band’s first live shows.

Lisa Wood joined on vocals in 2018, starting with the “Scars” EP and continuing on the group’s debut full-length album, “Flightless”. Wood has since become the band’s primary vocalist.

The band appeared on several compilations through the early 2020s, including “The Unquiet Grave 2020” (Cleopatra Records, 2020), “33 Gothic Bands You Should Know, Volume 8” (Post-Gothic, 2021), “You Are Still Not Alone” (Darkness Calling, 2021) and “Goths For Sanctuaries – The Album!!!” (2023). It released the “Ephemeral Wake” EP in 2021, followed by the singles “Corridors” in 2022 and “Insomnia” in 2024.

Ghost Painted Sky is now finishing its second full-length album, “Failure Blooms,” with new studio contributions from guitarist Michael Boudreau and longtime live keyboardist and violinist Aurora Grabill. “Sound and Fury,” the album’s first single, came out in late March 2026, also mixed and mastered by Faith at 13 Studio. “Kissing Lions” is the second single, with “Failure Blooms” expected later in 2026.

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