November 14, 2026

Gamma Vortex – Painfather (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 14, 2026
Gamma Vortex
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Martin Rudefelt is a Swedish artist best known for his involvement with the band Cryo. With Gamma Vortex, however, he has taken a different direction in recent years, leaning more towards the Dark-Electro genre. His debut EPs, “Undertaker” and “Hatefeeder,” hit me like a bombshell. This first official album brings together the eight original tracks from those EPs, supplemented by four brand-new songs -including two alternative mixes.

Related newsGamma Vortex – Hatefeeder (Digital EP – Dark Dimensions)

The original tracks from both EPs remain as impressive as ever, while the four new additions pack an extra punch. Gamma Vortex often walks a fine line between Dark-Electro and EBM, but what consistently blows me away is the production. Every track is meticulously crafted down to the finest detail, boasting a polished, high-end sound. Martin’s haunting vocals fit perfectly into the overall aesthetic, contributing significantly to the atmosphere he creates. Expect incredible basslines combined with powerful string arrangements that add depth and weight, all layered with an impressive arsenal of vintage synth sounds. Gamma Vortex represents intelligent music, steering clear of cheap clichés. This is a project with a distinct sonic DNA, a quality that shines through once again in the new, additional, tracks, which are yet another highlight. They create a menacing atmosphere and offer clever nods to EBM, while also including a more subdued piece whose power derives primarily from its textures.

“Painfather” is a true masterpiece from a project whose name you won’t soon forget. This is Dark-Electro of the highest calibre, crafted by a genuine genius. Given what Rudefelt has already demonstrated with Cryo, however, that should come as no surprise. (Rating:9½).

Listen to “Staring At The Wall – Concrete Mix”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/staring-at-the-wall-concrete-mix

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Eden Synthetic Corps – Away From Human Standards (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 14, 2026
Cover artwork for vidnaObmana's album "The River Of Appearance"

vidnaObmana’s ‘The River Of Appearance’ turns 30

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Phil Stiles photographed outdoors beside abandoned machinery

Phil Stiles announces double EP ‘I’m Fading’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Kim Lunner performing live on a Roland Gaia synthesizer

Kim Lunner releases new single ‘I Know’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Cover artwork for Vlimmer's album "Kiemenatmung"

Vlimmer releases new album ‘Kiemenatmung’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026