Gamma Vortex – Painfather (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

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Martin Rudefelt is a Swedish artist best known for his involvement with the band Cryo. With Gamma Vortex, however, he has taken a different direction in recent years, leaning more towards the Dark-Electro genre. His debut EPs, “Undertaker” and “Hatefeeder,” hit me like a bombshell. This first official album brings together the eight original tracks from those EPs, supplemented by four brand-new songs -including two alternative mixes.

The original tracks from both EPs remain as impressive as ever, while the four new additions pack an extra punch. Gamma Vortex often walks a fine line between Dark-Electro and EBM, but what consistently blows me away is the production. Every track is meticulously crafted down to the finest detail, boasting a polished, high-end sound. Martin’s haunting vocals fit perfectly into the overall aesthetic, contributing significantly to the atmosphere he creates. Expect incredible basslines combined with powerful string arrangements that add depth and weight, all layered with an impressive arsenal of vintage synth sounds. Gamma Vortex represents intelligent music, steering clear of cheap clichés. This is a project with a distinct sonic DNA, a quality that shines through once again in the new, additional, tracks, which are yet another highlight. They create a menacing atmosphere and offer clever nods to EBM, while also including a more subdued piece whose power derives primarily from its textures.

“Painfather” is a true masterpiece from a project whose name you won’t soon forget. This is Dark-Electro of the highest calibre, crafted by a genuine genius. Given what Rudefelt has already demonstrated with Cryo, however, that should come as no surprise. (Rating:9½).

Listen to “Staring At The Wall – Concrete Mix”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/staring-at-the-wall-concrete-mix

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com