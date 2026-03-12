Gamma Vortex – Hatefeeder (Digital EP – Dark Dimensions)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Along with the EP “Undertaker”, the EP “Hatefeeder” by Swedish artist Martin Rudefelt (Cryo) has also been re-released on Scanner.

And just like “Undertaker”, this EP is a hit as well. We are treated to four tracks, plus an additional remix and an alternative mix. Rudefelt delivers recognizable EBM, but in a format crafted with care and intelligence. The tracks sound dark, yet remain highly danceable. These pieces lean even more toward classic EBM and are primarily driven by dark, aggressive basslines. Gamma Vortex builds a spooky, atmospheric universe on top of this foundation. The vocals are sometimes delivered in a half-spoken style, which adds to the ominous mood. At times, the whole thing reminds me of an imaginary mix between Front Line Assembly and Vomito Negro. The remix by Negant is also impressive, as is the alternative version of “Tear.”

In my opinion, Gamma Vortex is one of the hottest newcomers in the vast EBM landscape, and I’m very curious to see what the future will bring. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Heel The Master”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/heel-to-the-master

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

