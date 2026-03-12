March 12, 2026

Gamma Vortex – Hatefeeder (Digital EP – Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 12, 2026
Gamma Vortex – Hatefeeder
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Along with the EP “Undertaker”, the EP “Hatefeeder” by Swedish artist Martin Rudefelt (Cryo) has also been re-released on Scanner.

And just like “Undertaker”, this EP is a hit as well. We are treated to four tracks, plus an additional remix and an alternative mix. Rudefelt delivers recognizable EBM, but in a format crafted with care and intelligence. The tracks sound dark, yet remain highly danceable. These pieces lean even more toward classic EBM and are primarily driven by dark, aggressive basslines. Gamma Vortex builds a spooky, atmospheric universe on top of this foundation. The vocals are sometimes delivered in a half-spoken style, which adds to the ominous mood. At times, the whole thing reminds me of an imaginary mix between Front Line Assembly and Vomito Negro. The remix by Negant is also impressive, as is the alternative version of “Tear.”

In my opinion, Gamma Vortex is one of the hottest newcomers in the vast EBM landscape, and I’m very curious to see what the future will bring. (Rating:8½).

Gamma Vortex - Undertaker
Related newsGamma Vortex – Undertaker (Digital EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Listen to “Heel The Master”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/heel-to-the-master

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Stabbed By Prongs

Stabbed By Prongs releases second album ‘Static Skin’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 11, 2026
Ataraxia

Ataraxia drop second single ‘Llawarra’ from new album ‘Sylfaera the Fair’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 11, 2026
moii (Photo by Taylor Spencer/Someoddpilot Records)

Chris Connelly joins Moiii for ‘Needles on the Tundra’ Joy Thieves remix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 10, 2026
Ikon announce 'Resonance - An Anthology 1998-2009' box set via Cleopatra Records

Ikon announce ‘Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009’ box set via Cleopatra Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 10, 2026
Miss Grit (Photo by Hoseon Sohn)

Miss Grit shares ‘Mind Disaster’ ahead of ‘Under My Umbrella’ on Mute

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 10, 2026