Eden Synthetic Corps – Away From Human Standards (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

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The Portuguese band Eden Synthetic Corps (ESC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It has been two decades since the release of their debut album, “Matte”—a record I vividly remember making a real impact on the scene. Since then, the band has continued its journey, releasing a total of seven albums. Over the years, lineup changes happened, and the band’s sound has evolved from a distinctly Dark-Electro style towards a more Industrial approach, with guitars playing an increasingly prominent role. Now a five-piece outfit, the band uses this latest release to look back on its career. Although I wouldn’t describe it as a traditional ‘best-of’ compilation, the album features two tracks selected from each of their previous albums, reworked to reflect the band’s current style and creative vision.

The result is a collection of 14 tracks in which the original Dark-Electro roots remain clearly audible. The sound is dark, aggressive and, at times, raw, driven by searing lead synths and dynamic rhythms. The guitars gradually take on a more prominent role, adding an Industrial edge to the overall sound. There is an excellent balance between the electronic structures and the power of the guitars and bass. What we (re)discover here is an overwhelming sound, complemented by intense, hard-hitting vocals. The tracks have been carefully selected and, even better, meticulously reworked, resulting in a consistently strong collection of songs.

I have always felt that ESC never received the recognition they truly deserved. As far as I’m concerned, this album only serves to confirm their immense talent. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Northern Hunter – Rework 2026”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/northern-hunter-rework-2026-2

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com