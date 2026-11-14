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London-based actor, author and voiceover artist Marcel Miska released the gothic darkwave and synth-pop single “Happy New Year (Farewell My Dear)” on November 9, 2026, streaming on Spotify. Miska wrote and composed the track himself.

Miska built the song’s narrative around the Spectre of Newby Church, a 1963 photograph taken inside the Church of Christ the Consoler in North Yorkshire and long cited as one of Britain’s best-known ghost images. Miska described the track’s story: “That eerie atmosphere sparked a fictional narrative set on New Year’s Eve in 1803, telling the dark story of a murder whose victim and perpetrator have been locked in an eternal, supernatural battle in the afterlife, forced to settle their scores time and time again.” Musically, Miska stated, the track blends cold synth-pop textures with the song’s gothic and darkwave themes.

About Marcel Miska

Marcel Miska is a London-based actor, author and voiceover artist, represented through Spotlight and credited on IMDb. “Happy New Year (Farewell My Dear)” is his new single, released independently on November 9, 2026, and streaming on Spotify. Miska wrote, composed and performed the track, drawing its narrative from the Spectre of Newby Church ghost photograph and setting it against a backdrop of cold synth-pop production.

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