Kim Lunner releases new single ‘I Know’

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Norwegian electronic music producer Kim Lunner released the single “I Know” on 13 November 2026 through Town And Towers Records. The song addresses the contrast between childhood dreams of a secure life and a reality in which, for some children, that security remains out of reach.

Lunner describes the track in his own words: “‘I Know’ is a song about children who dream of something new – freedom, love, and security. But the truth is that it is only a dream. They live in a society where a sense of insecurity is only growing. Stepping out of the shadows and having a home of their own, with a family, remains nothing more than a dream.”

<a href="https://kimlunner.bandcamp.com/track/i-know" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I Know by Kim Lunner</a>

“I Know” is available to stream and buy on Bandcamp, and on major streaming services via orcd.co/iknow__.

About Kim Lunner

Kim Lunner is a Norwegian music producer who has been making music since 2011. He released his first album on 20 May 2020 through Scent Air Records, and began singing on his own recordings that same year. Following the label change prompted by the war in Ukraine, Lunner signed in 2022 with the Danish label Town And Towers Records.

Originally a drummer, Lunner produces his own drum parts and favours slower tempos built around synthesizer patterns, blending synthpop, futurepop and electro with darker electronic textures. His catalogue now runs to more than 25 singles, four EPs and five albums.

In 2023, Lunner joined the Norwegian futurepop band Supercraft, and co-founded the electronic project State of Anguish with fellow Norwegian synth artist Egil Thoms Hansen. Side-Line previously covered Lunner’s 2025 single “With You” and Supercraft’s 2024 reissue of “Select & Operate”.

“I Know” follows that run of releases as Lunner’s latest single under his own name on Town And Towers Records.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com