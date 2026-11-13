November 13, 2026

Phil Stiles announces double EP ‘I’m Fading’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026

Final Coil frontman Phil Stiles announced the double EP ‘I’m Fading’, out 11 December 2026 on Nyctophobic Records, with a video premiered on 13 November.

Phil Stiles photographed outdoors beside abandoned machinery
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Final Coil frontman and songwriter Phil Stiles announced a new double EP, “I’m Fading”, set for release on 11 December 2026 via Nyctophobic Records. It is his first original solo material since 2021; this year’s “Plaid and Lead” was a reworking of Matt Steady’s “Velvet and Gold” album rather than new original material.

The title track and first single was released alongside its video on 13 November 2026, viewable on YouTube.

The first disc, the four-track “I’m Fading EP”, features three new tracks recorded with Chris Barber (Crazy Town) on drums, plus a remix of the title track by Seattle-based producer Shane Aungst. The second disc, “Thornhill’s Night Out EP”, is built around electronica, moving from influences including The Orb, Leftfield, Orbital and The Chemical Brothers toward the more abstract sound of Aphex Twin, and closes with a Shane Aungst remix of The Anchorhold’s “Dance Fucker”.

“I’m Fading” will be released as a limited-edition double CD featuring artwork and photography by Final Coil’s Jola Stiles, alongside standalone digital releases on Phil Stiles’ Bandcamp page.

Disc 1, “I’m Fading EP”: “I’m Fading”; “Uprooted”; “Filtered”; “I’m Fading” (Shane Aungst Remix).

Disc 2, “Thornhill’s Night Out EP”: “Dead of the Night”; “Bliss”; “Wiped Out”; “Chemikalized”; “Keep Your Head Down”; “The Walls Gleam in the Darkness”; “Lost in the Aether”; “Dance Fucker” (Shane Aungst Remix).

About Phil Stiles

Phil Stiles is the frontman and songwriter of Final Coil, a project previously covered by Side-Line, including Shane Aungst’s 2022 remix album “The Anchorhold Dissolution”, based on Stiles’ own studio material.

Earlier in 2026, Stiles released “Plaid and Lead”, a reworking of Matt Steady’s “Velvet and Gold” album. “I’m Fading” marks his return to original solo songwriting, drawing on the harder-edged alternative and progressive sound of Final Coil alongside the more electronic, post-punk-leaning material that makes up the second disc.

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