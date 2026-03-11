Gamma Vortex – Undertaker (Digital EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Gamma Vortex is a Swedish solo project by Martin Rudefelt, best known for his work with Cryo. “Undertaker” is an EP originally released in 2024 on Dungeon Production and re-released in late 2025 on Scanner.

Musically, Gamma Vortex has little in common with Cryo. This is dark EBM, situated somewhere between Frontline Assembly and Yelworc. There’s a perfect balance of power and atmosphere, particularly on the two opening tracks. The vocals have a ghostly quality, yet remain commanding and impactful. In addition to the four original tracks, the EP includes two excellent remixes by Bagger 258 and TUKT, adding fresh perspectives to the material.

I wasn’t familiar with Gamma Vortex before, but “Undertaker” proved to be a very compelling EP that I can highly recommend. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Destroy”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/destroy

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)