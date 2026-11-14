November 14, 2026

Diskodiktator remixes Peter Sjöholm’s ‘Videon Blinkar Noll’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 14, 2026

Peter Sjöholm released “Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” on 5 November 2026, continuing a remix exchange with Swedish duo Diskodiktator.

Cover art for Peter Sjöholm's "Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)", showing a CRT television tuned to a blank channel against a yellow background.
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Swedish synthpop artist Peter Sjöholm released the single “Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” on 5 November 2026 through his own label Computer Killed The Recordstore. The remix continues an exchange between Sjöholm and Swedish synth duo Diskodiktator that began the previous month.

In October 2026, Diskodiktator released “Bättre Tider (Peter Sjöholm Remix)”, a Sjöholm rework of the opening track from their album “Det Trötta Hatets Stad”. Sjöholm’s “Videon Blinkar Noll”, originally released in May 2026, now returns the favor with a Diskodiktator remix. Further remixes of “Videon Blinkar Noll” are planned through the autumn and winter, with contributions announced from Goto80, Futuro and Compute.

“Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and Tidal.

About Peter Sjöholm

Peter Sjöholm has written and released Swedish-language synthpop for over two decades. His recent singles include “Tankar Vid Ett Piano” (2024), “Livets Återkomst” (2025) and “Videon Blinkar Noll” (2026), the latter now the subject of the Diskodiktator remix series. Outside his solo work, Sjöholm plays guitar in the punk band Gubbjävlers and occasionally records under the indie project Radion Spelar Dylan.

Diskodiktator is the Swedish synth duo of Johan Billing and Magnus Johansson. Billing is also known for his work with the synth band S.P.O.C.K., while Johansson is the brother of artist Jay-Jay Johansson. The two acts’ remix exchange, running from “Bättre Tider (Peter Sjöholm Remix)” in October to “Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” in November, places Sjöholm’s latest single at the center of a wider remix campaign set to continue into the winter.

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