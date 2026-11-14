Diskodiktator remixes Peter Sjöholm’s ‘Videon Blinkar Noll’

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Swedish synthpop artist Peter Sjöholm released the single “Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” on 5 November 2026 through his own label Computer Killed The Recordstore. The remix continues an exchange between Sjöholm and Swedish synth duo Diskodiktator that began the previous month.

In October 2026, Diskodiktator released “Bättre Tider (Peter Sjöholm Remix)”, a Sjöholm rework of the opening track from their album “Det Trötta Hatets Stad”. Sjöholm’s “Videon Blinkar Noll”, originally released in May 2026, now returns the favor with a Diskodiktator remix. Further remixes of “Videon Blinkar Noll” are planned through the autumn and winter, with contributions announced from Goto80, Futuro and Compute.

“Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and Tidal.

About Peter Sjöholm

Peter Sjöholm has written and released Swedish-language synthpop for over two decades. His recent singles include “Tankar Vid Ett Piano” (2024), “Livets Återkomst” (2025) and “Videon Blinkar Noll” (2026), the latter now the subject of the Diskodiktator remix series. Outside his solo work, Sjöholm plays guitar in the punk band Gubbjävlers and occasionally records under the indie project Radion Spelar Dylan.

Diskodiktator is the Swedish synth duo of Johan Billing and Magnus Johansson. Billing is also known for his work with the synth band S.P.O.C.K., while Johansson is the brother of artist Jay-Jay Johansson. The two acts’ remix exchange, running from “Bättre Tider (Peter Sjöholm Remix)” in October to “Videon Blinkar Noll (Diskodiktator Remix)” in November, places Sjöholm’s latest single at the center of a wider remix campaign set to continue into the winter.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com