SKOLD interview: ‘Caught In The Throes’, AI, identity and the freedom of going solo

(Interview by Karo Kratochwil) With Caught In The Throes, SKOLD returns with an album that feels feverish, lean, and emotionally exposed. In this new Side-Line Magazine interview, Tim Skold reflects on the narrative arc behind the record, the tension between persona and private self, the dark absurdity of AI, the freedom of solo work, and the long path from Shotgun Messiah and KMFDM to the raw intensity of his current material.

Sharp, honest, and characteristically uncompromising, Skold speaks about instinct, responsibility, collaboration, and why some songs begin as fleeting thoughts before turning into something permanent.

<a href="https://skold.bandcamp.com/album/caught-in-the-throes" rel="noopener">Caught In The Throes by SKOLD</a>

Karo: Caught In The Throes feels less like a collection of songs and more like one long feverish state of mind. When you were writing it, did you think of the album as a single narrative arc, almost like a monologue that never cools down, or did that sense of cohesion only appear once everything was recorded and sequenced?

SKOLD: I think of all the music I make under my name SKOLD as a single narrative arc but it is a fairly wide arch that allows me creative freedom to move and experiment. Some of the songs on “Caught in the Throes” were started up to a couple years ago while other songs were done very quickly in the weeks leading up to the completion of the album.

Karo: Pop The Smoke is about wanting to disappear, to just step out of the frame without making a scene. You have spent decades being highly visible in some of the most scrutinised bands in this scene. Is that wish to disappear a fantasy, a form of self-protection, or an honest reaction to where you are in your life and career now?

SKOLD: Both I guess. Songs like that aren’t exactly a final testament or carved in stone. Sometimes a song will be based on a fringe thought or feeling, even a fleeting moment can be “eternalized” in a song.

Karo: In All Humans Must Be Destroyed you play with themes of AI, identity and the end of humanity in a way that feels both dystopian and strangely playful. When you write something that absolute, are you documenting where you really think we are heading, or exaggerating a private misanthropy until it becomes cathartic and almost darkly funny?

SKOLD: Again, I don’t think one necessarily precludes the other. I can jokingly sing about something I am deathly serious about and vice versa. Regarding AI as a concept, yes, I think it is a complex game changer for the human population of earth.

Karo:The sound of Caught In The Throes is stripped to the bone. The drums are rigid, the guitars move in thick repeating shapes, the distortion feels very controlled, and there is almost no romantic texture. What were your non-negotiable rules for the sound of this record, and where did you allow yourself to break those rules and let chaos in?

SKOLD: Oh, I don’t analyze my work like that at all. I really am completely driven by my subconsciousness and emotions. That is what dictates what is written and I don’t really want to question it.

Karo:Your lyrics balance self loathing, swagger, black humour and vulnerability in a way that is instantly recognisable as Skold. When you write now, how clearly do you feel the line between Tim the private person and Skold the persona? Are there moments on this album where you felt you were revealing too much, or has that boundary been fading for years?

SKOLD: Yeah I think that blurred long ago. I obviously think of my lyrics as fiction and with that definition established I feel that I have the complete creative freedom to write any way about any thing. That doesn’t mean that it’s not a very emotional engagement. Sometimes I try very hard to obfuscate my original thought in language so as to protect myself from specific memories.

Karo:You have been the architect behind many different machines, from Shotgun Messiah and KMFDM to Marilyn Manson, Not My God and your production work for other bands. What is the one thing you can only say or do in your solo work as Skold that you could never really get away with in any of those other projects?

SKOLD: Of course there is a big difference in collaborative work from my solo stuff. I think the whole concept of working with other people is great and something I really enjoy. I would even say that I think I make a very good “team player”. When I work on my own stuff I am not concerned with what anyone else thinks or wants. I feel very fortunate to able to do both.

Karo:If you listen back to the early records, from the neon of Shotgun Messiah through the precision of KMFDM and the theatre of The Golden Age of Grotesque, do you hear a completely different person, or do you recognise the same temperament that is still behind Caught In The Throes, only with fewer tools and fewer scars?

SKOLD: I never approach collaboration with the mindset of trying to influence my way, style, sound or anything such. I’m sure people feel that they can hear my contributions in most if not all the work I’ve been involved in but that has never really been my goal. My journey through music has been very rewarding and I feel I have always honored every stop to the best of my abilities.

Karo:The title Caught In The Throes suggests being trapped in a process, maybe of anger, addiction, grief or creative compulsion. At this point in your life, what do you still feel you are in the throes of, and how do you stop that intensity from sliding into a cliché of the tortured industrial frontman after so many years inside this aesthetic?

SKOLD: Oh, to me being “Caught in the Throes” have very romantic overtones and a most of the torture is self inflicted, I don’t really blame anyone else for anything and take full responsibility. If anyone is thinking of my work as cliché, they are clearly not paying enough attention.

Karo:Your songs often feel engineered rather than just written, almost like machines built for a very specific emotional purpose. How do you imagine the new material will live on stage? Do you see the live show as a tight and controlled extension of the record, or are you hoping the tour for Caught In The Throes will be looser, more volatile and maybe even a bit destructive compared to the studio versions?

SKOLD: I never really consider how to perform something live while I work on music in the studio. That is a separate battle. I have recently committed to joining Marilyn Manson again so there will not be any time for me to try to put a tour together for this SKOLD album.

