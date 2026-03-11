Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Buffalo-based dark electro project Stabbed By Prongs has released a second full-length album, “Static Skin” including collaborations with Lail Brown, Bow Ever Down, Ry White, Gabrielle Emerson (Hyperestis), and Andy Breton (Loud Kid Glitch, Diceros, …).

The 7-track album includes “Corpus” (feat. Lail Brown), “Another Realm” (feat. Bow Ever Down), “Come As You Are” (feat. Ry White), “Pyromancer” (feat. Gabrielle Emerson), “Violent Delights” (feat. Andy Breton), “Big Fake World” (feat. Ry White), and “Fall Into Darkness” (feat. Bow Ever Down). Craig Drabik produced and mixed the album at Barker Street Studios, while Tess LaCoell mastered it at Canta Est Victoria Studios.

<a href="https://stabbedbyprongs.bandcamp.com/album/static-skin" rel="noopener">Static Skin by Stabbed By Prongs</a>

Human relationships are in the center of the album’s lyrics. Craig Drabik adds: “‘Static Skin’ seems to have two personalities split between the male and female vocalists. I think there’s a nice contrast between the thumpy, heavy aggression of tracks like “Corpus” and “Big Fake World” and the laid-back electro-trip-hop of “Pyromancer” for example. It provides more surface area to attract different kinds of listeners.”

The album is available as a digital release on Bandcamp and is also available on all streaming services. The January 23, 2026 lead single “Violent Delights” (with Andy Breton) preceded the album and came with a Violet Wanda remix.

About Stabbed By Prongs

Stabbed By Prongs is the Buffalo, New York studio project of Craig Drabik. He returned to music during the pandemic after roughly two decades away from recording, built a studio over the following three years, reconnected with collaborators, and completed a fully DIY debut.

The first release was the single “The Fall of the Empire” on March 1, 2023, followed by the self-titled album “Stabbed By Prongs” on May 23, 2023. That debut included guests Ry White, Kimberly of Bow Ever Down, Hayley Milligan, Ian Walker, and Andy Breton. In 2024, Drabik returned with the single “Two Steps Back” featuring Jeff Fink. In 2026, the project teased the new album with the 2-track single “Violent Delights” before releasing “Static Skin“, whose guest cast includes Lail Brown, Bow Ever Down, Ry White, Gabrielle Emerson, and Andy Breton.

The band also remixed a few artists including Sapphira Vee for the “Stand Together” remix single release on January 16, 2024. Stabbed By Prongs also completed a cover of “Linoleum” for the “A Tribute to Die Warzau” release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)