GAMI release debut album ‘Underneath’

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Marseille trio GAMI released their debut album “Underneath” on October 23, 2026, via their own label B-Side Prod. The eleven-track record is the band’s first LP and first release written and arranged as a full trio.

GAMI is led by singer, bassist and lyricist Capucine Trotobas, joined by Rémi Bernard (also of Avee Mana) and David Benzazon (also of 1003). The band’s first two EPs, “Make A Path” (2021) and “Step By Step” (2023), were largely written by Trotobas alone; “Underneath” was written and arranged more collectively, with Bernard and Benzazon taking a larger role in the arrangements and songwriting. The record pairs the band’s trip-hop base with heavier, guitar-driven industrial-rock, cosmic synths and harder beats alongside its more downtempo tracks.

Trotobas has described the album’s lyrics as rooted in her own experience of ADHD and autism, with the songs addressing questions of identity, self-acceptance and not fitting an expected mold.

“Underneath” follows the singles “Masking,” released October 14, and “Anymore,” released in August.

<a href="https://gamimusic.bandcamp.com/album/underneath" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Underneath by GAMI</a>

About GAMI

GAMI is a trip-hop and industrial-rock trio from Marseille, France, led by singer, bassist and lyricist Capucine Trotobas, with Rémi Bernard (also of Avee Mana) and David Benzazon (also of 1003). The project released two EPs, “Make A Path” (2021) and “Step By Step” (2023), before expanding into a full trio for its debut album, “Underneath,” released October 23, 2026, on the band’s own label, B-Side Prod. The album was preceded by the singles “Anymore” in August and “Masking” on October 14.

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