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American industrial/EBM act Frontal Boundary releases the digital EP “Synthetic” via Alfa Matrix on 27 November 2026, continuing the countdown to the band’s forthcoming album, “Shattered Mind.”

The title track leans on pounding industrial electronics and distorted textures, built around a theme of digital disconnection: people growing detached from empathy and from each other while living behind screens. The EP also carries two cover versions. “Hello Baghdad,” included here as an exclusive Bandcamp bonus track, originally comes from FGFC820 and is recorded as a tribute to the label’s late vocalist Rexx Arkana. The other cover reworks Haddaway’s “What Is Love” into a dark-electro arrangement, with guest vocals from Brian Belknap of BlakLight.

Five further versions of “Synthetic” close out the release, remixed respectively by Funker Vogt, Matt Hart, SynthAttack, Terrorgrid and Third Realm.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/synthetic-ep-incl-exclusive-bandcamp-bonus-track" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Synthetic EP (Incl. Exclusive Bandcamp Bonus Track) by Frontal Boundary</a>

All eight tracks are written by Brendin Ross, Krz Souls and Jaysen Craves, except “Hello Baghdad” (Rexx Arkana, Dracos Strecker) and “What Is Love” (Dee Dee Halligan). Ross produced and mastered the EP; Ross and Souls handled mixing. Vlad McNeally created the cover art.

“Synthetic” follows Frontal Boundary’s “Alone EP,” released in September 2026 as the band’s first output of the “Shattered Mind” era. The band signed to Alfa Matrix in July 2025 with the “Hate” EP, followed by the “Faith” EP that September and the album “Failure” on 12 December 2025, released digitally and as a limited 2CD set. Frontal Boundary closed out the “Failure” cycle with the “Burn” EP, featuring a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot,” on 24 April 2026.

About Frontal Boundary

Frontal Boundary is a Los Angeles-based industrial/EBM project formed by Brendin Ross (ex-Bile, Dawn Of Ashes, Bornless Fire) in 2008. The project released the demo “Never Ending” and the track “Mindfuck” in 2009, then issued its debut album, “Electronic Warfare,” on 6 January 2012, followed by a 2013 re-release as “Electronic Warfare V.2.” Ross toured the project alongside acts including God Module and Suicide Commando during this period.

Vocalist Krz Souls (Dawn Of Ashes, Bornless Fire) joined in 2019, and the pair released the album “The Fall” on 19 March 2021. Synth player Jaysen Craves (Livernois) joined as a full member in 2023, the year Frontal Boundary signed to Re:Mission Entertainment. That signing led to the singles “Shutting Down” and “Without a Chance,” the album “Shutting Down” on 27 September 2024, the “Hollow” EP with Unter Null in March 2025, and the remix collection “Shutting Down Remixed” in April 2025.

Frontal Boundary moved to Alfa Matrix in July 2025, releasing “Hate,” “Faith” and the album “Failure” before the “Burn” EP in April 2026 and the “Alone EP” in September 2026. “Synthetic” is the band’s sixth release on the label and leads into its fifth full-length album, “Shattered Mind.”

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