Frontal Boundary hit back with 8-track EP ‘Faith’

Out now is the brand new “Faith” EP from the American trio Frontal Boundary. The 8-track EP is out now on all platforms via the Belgian electro / industrial label Alfa Matrix. The EP is the follow-up to the earlier released “Hate” EP.

This 8-track EP includes 5 alternate reworks of “Faith”, 2 versions of “Hate”. Remixers on duty include Pygmy Children, Viscera Drip, Blaklight, and Dread Risks. Frontal Boundary themselves delivered two radically different self-remixes – the “godless mix” and the “club mix”.

You can check out the EP below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/faith-ep" rel="noopener">Faith EP by FRONTAL BOUNDARY</a>

About Frontal Boundary

Frontal Boundary is a Los Angeles-based Industrial/EBM music project founded by Brendin Ross (Ex-Bile, Dawn of Ashes, Bornless Fire) in 2008. Fusing Aggrotech, synth-pop, and intense emotional expression, the project reflects Brendin’s personal journey through turmoil and healing.

After a brief hiatus, the band reemerged with the demo Never Ending in 2008 and the debut track “Mindfuck” in 2009. The 2012 full-length album “Electronic Warfare” marked a major milestone, garnering attention within the Industrial/EBM scene and praise from artists like Die Sektor.

Following a 2013 re-release (“Electronic Warfare V.2”) and tours with acts such as God Module and Suicide Commando, the project evolved further. A pivotal moment came in 2019 with the addition of vocalist Krz Souls (Dawn of Ashes, Bornless Fire) culminating in the 2021 album “The Fall”.

In 2023, the band signed to Re:mission Entertainment, brought on synth player Jaysen Craves (Livernois) and released a trio of singles ahead of the “Shutting Down” album (September 2024).

By 2025, the momentum continued with a signing to Alfa Matrix records with plans for a fifth full-length album in winter 2025.

Below is the “Hate” EP released on July 25, 2025.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hate-ep-3" rel="noopener">Hate EP by FRONTAL BOUNDARY</a>

