Out today is “Hollow” the brand new EP and video from the Los Angeles-based dark electro trio Frontal Boundary featuring Unter Null. The music video was filmed, directed and edited by Christopher Lee Trueman.

This 7-track EP follows Frontal Boundary’s 2024 album, “Shutting Down”. Included as well are remixes by artists such as Rotersand, Leaether Strip, genCAB, Manufactura, Antibody, and Mortal Realm. “Hollow” is out across all major digital platforms, with a limited edition CD available via Re:Mission Entertainment.

About Frontal Boundary

Frontal Boundary is an industrial/EBM band from Los Angeles, USA, comprising members Brendin Ross, Krz Souls, and Jaysen Craves. Their music blends industrial, aggrotech, EBM, and synthpop, featuring harsh vocals, melodic leads, and hard beats.

The project began as Brendin Ross’s solo endeavor in 2002, releasing the instrumental demo “NeverEnding”. After a hiatus, Ross returned with the 2012 album “Electronic Warfare”. In 2019, vocalist Krz Souls joined, leading to the 2021 release of “The Fall”. Synth player Jaysen Craves became part of the lineup in 2023.

Their latest album, “Shutting Down”, was released in September 2024 via Re:Mission Entertainment.

