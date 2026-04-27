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Los Angeles industrial / EBM trio Frontal Boundary have released the 7-track “Burn” EP via Alfa Matrix. “The digital release arrived on April 24, 2026 and returns to “Burn” as a standalone release after the track”Burns” first appeared on the band’s recent full-length “Failure” (released as a 2CD set via Alfa Matrix).

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/burn-ep" rel="noopener">Burn EP by FRONTAL BOUNDARY</a>

The EP includes the original “Burn”, a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot”, two alternate versions featuring S. L. on guitar, and remixes by Contracult, Livernois, and label mates Miseria Ultima. The EP is what the band calls “the final strike” and it reflects the urge to “rebuild from the ashes.”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/failure-bonus-edition" rel="noopener">Failure (Bonus Edition) by FRONTAL BOUNDARY</a>

About Frontal Boundary

Frontal Boundary is an American project based in Los Angeles consisting of Brendin Ross, Krz Souls, and Jaysen Craves. Brendin Ros formed the project in 2008, and started releasing material in 2010. He restarted it as a studio act with Krz Souls before bringing Jaysen Craves in as a full creative member after the band’s 2023 return to the stage.

“Electronic Warfare” as the first Frontal Boundary album, released on January 6, 2012, followed by “The Fall” on March 19, 2021. First Signed to Re:Mission Entertainment they continued to release the singles “Shutting Down” and “Without a Chance”, and the “Shutting Down” album (September 27, 2024). That album was followed by the 11-track “Shutting Down Remixed” in April 2025.

The band then released “Hollow” with Unter Null in March 2025. That same year Frontal Boundary moved to Alfa Matrix and released the “Hate” single, followed by the 8-track “Faith” EP in September 2025. The full length album “Failure” was released on December 12, 2025 as a digital release and as a 2CD set. “Burn” is the closing EP built around one of the album’s central tracks.

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