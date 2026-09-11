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Los Angeles industrial/EBM act Frontal Boundary released “Alone EP” on 11 September 2026 through Alfa Matrix. The 8-track digital EP opens the door to the band’s forthcoming album “Shattered Mind”.

The tracklist runs “Alone”, a cover of Garbage’s “Milk” featuring Kimber Parrish, an alternate version of “Alone”, and five remixes of the title track: by Assemblage 23, Protokoll 19, Reaper, Asphodel Ivory and The Axiom Divide.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/alone-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alone EP by Frontal Boundary</a>

The title track explores isolation and grief, moving Frontal Boundary’s established dark electro toward more melodic, emotionally exposed songwriting. The five remixers each take “Alone” in a different direction, from Assemblage 23‘s atmospheric treatment to the harder electronic versions from Protokoll 19 and Reaper and the more experimental readings by Asphodel Ivory and The Axiom Divide.

Frontal Boundary’s run on Alfa Matrix

“Alone EP” follows a string of Alfa Matrix releases from the band. Frontal Boundary signed to the label in July 2025 with the “Hate” EP, followed by the 8-track “Faith” EP in September 2025 and the full-length album “Failure” on 12 December 2025, released as a digital edition and a limited 2CD set. The band closed out the “Failure” cycle with the 7-track “Burn” EP, featuring a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot”, on 24 April 2026. “Alone EP” is the band’s first release of the “Shattered Mind” era.

About Frontal Boundary

Frontal Boundary is a Los Angeles-based industrial/EBM project formed by Brendin Ross (ex-Bile, Dawn Of Ashes, Bornless Fire) in 2008. The project issued the demo “Never Ending” and the debut track “Mindfuck” in 2009, then released its first album, “Electronic Warfare”, on 6 January 2012, followed by a 2013 re-release as “Electronic Warfare V.2”. Ross toured the project alongside acts including God Module and Suicide Commando during this period.

Vocalist Krz Souls (Dawn Of Ashes, Bornless Fire) joined in 2019, and the pair released the album “The Fall” on 19 March 2021. Synth player Jaysen Craves (Livernois) joined as a full member in 2023, the year Frontal Boundary signed to Re:Mission Entertainment. That signing led to the singles “Shutting Down” and “Without A Chance” and the album “Shutting Down” on 27 September 2024, followed by the remix collection “Shutting Down Remixed” in April 2025 and the “Hollow” EP with Unter Null in March 2025.

Frontal Boundary moved to Alfa Matrix in 2025, releasing “Hate”, “Faith” and the album “Failure” before the “Burn” EP in April 2026. “Alone EP” continues that run and leads into the band’s fifth full-length album, “Shattered Mind”.

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