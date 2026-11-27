Belgian act Llumen releases the “Away From Here” EP via Alfa Matrix on 27 November 2026, with remixes by Spankthenun, Dekad and Neuroactive.

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Belgian dark electro/future pop act Llumen releases the digital EP “Away From Here” via Alfa Matrix on 27 November 2026, a six-track companion to the band’s album “Winter Eden,” released on 30 October 2026.

The EP carries new takes on two “Winter Eden” tracks. “Away From Here” pairs a driving bass sequence with atmospheric melodies and vocals, capturing the moment awareness turns into the need to break free. “The Leftovers” turns the album’s reflections on control, conformity and alienation into an uptempo club track.

Three remixes extend the EP further: Spankthenun and Dekad each rework “The Leftovers,” while Neuroactive remixes “Between The Words.” The release closes with a new 2026 mix of “Cold In December,” an earlier Llumen track revisited for the dancefloor.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/away-from-here-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Away From Here EP by Llumen</a>

About Llumen

Ghent-based musician Pieter Coussement has released music as Llumen since 2016, blending EBM and techno with a future-pop sensibility and citing influences including Front 242, Haujobb, Diorama, Assemblage 23, Suicide Commando and Covenant. The debut EP arrived on Alfa Matrix that year, followed by the debut album “The Memory Institute” in January 2017.

Llumen released the EP “The Dark In Her Eyes” and the album “Polygon Heart” in 2021, the latter written while Coussement was recovering from a serious health crisis. The EP “Die Stille Totgeschwiegen” followed in November 2023, previewing the 2CD album “The Breaking Waves,” Llumen’s third album, released in May 2024 with guest contributions from Grendel, Aesthetische and Neuroactive, among others.

Llumen released the album “Winter Eden” on 30 October 2026. “Away From Here” extends that release with new versions of two of its tracks, three remixes and a refreshed mix of the earlier “Cold In December.”

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