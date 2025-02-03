Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Last month we wrote that a new Erasure album was in the making. But before that frontman Andy Bell will release a new solo-album, “Ten Crowns” on May 2nd. Added to this he will be playing a UK tour to promote the release in May.

“Ten Crowns” was written and recorded with US producer, remixer and DJ, Dave Audé and features ten tracks. It also includes collaborations with Debbie Harry and Sarah Potenza. Audé has collaborated with a diverse array of artists before, including U2, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Madonna.

“Ten Crowns” will be released in various formats, including several vinyl colours, a picture disc, a deluxe 2CD edition and a cassette next to related merchandise.

His solo tour will featureg tracks from the new album, and cuts from his solo career, alongside lots of Erasure classics. Andy Bell will be playing 12 shows across the UK in May with his band which includes Dave Audé.

Here’s already the opening track, “Breaking Thru The Interstellar“.

Andy Bell solo tour in May 2025

01 – York, Barbican

02 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

03 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

06 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

07 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

08 – Gateshead, Glasshouse ICM

11 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

12 – Guildford, G-Live

13 – Bath, Forum

16 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

18 – Liverpool, Philharmonic

19 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Tickets go on general sale at 10am (UK) on Friday (February 7th)

About Andy Bell

Andrew Ivan Bell, born on April 25, 1964, in Peterborough, England, is best known as the lead vocalist of the synth-pop duo Erasure, which he formed in 1985 with Vince Clarke.It results in hits like “A Little Respect”, “Sometimes”, and “Always”, and over 25 million albums sold worldwide.

Before joining Erasure, Bell worked in various jobs, including selling women’s shoes, and performed in a band called the Void. He responded to a newspaper advertisement placed by Vince Clarke, who was seeking a vocalist for a new musical project.

In addition to his work with Erasure, Bell has also embarked on a solo career, releasing albums such as “Electric Blue” (2005) and “Non-Stop” (2010). He has also been involved in various charitable activities, including contributing to the “Red Hot + Blue” album to raise funds for AIDS and HIV research and performing on the True Colors Tour in 2008.

