Erasure frontman Andy Bell drops new solo-album: ‘Ten Crowns’ – First single out now
Last month we wrote that a new Erasure album was in the making. But before that frontman Andy Bell will release a new solo-album, “Ten Crowns” on May 2nd. Added to this he will be playing a UK tour to promote the release in May.
“Ten Crowns” was written and recorded with US producer, remixer and DJ, Dave Audé and features ten tracks. It also includes collaborations with Debbie Harry and Sarah Potenza. Audé has collaborated with a diverse array of artists before, including U2, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Madonna.
“Ten Crowns” will be released in various formats, including several vinyl colours, a picture disc, a deluxe 2CD edition and a cassette next to related merchandise.
His solo tour will featureg tracks from the new album, and cuts from his solo career, alongside lots of Erasure classics. Andy Bell will be playing 12 shows across the UK in May with his band which includes Dave Audé.
Here’s already the opening track, “Breaking Thru The Interstellar“.
Andy Bell solo tour in May 2025
- 01 – York, Barbican
- 02 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 03 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 06 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 07 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 08 – Gateshead, Glasshouse ICM
- 11 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
- 12 – Guildford, G-Live
- 13 – Bath, Forum
- 16 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- 18 – Liverpool, Philharmonic
- 19 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Tickets go on general sale at 10am (UK) on Friday (February 7th)
About Andy Bell
Andrew Ivan Bell, born on April 25, 1964, in Peterborough, England, is best known as the lead vocalist of the synth-pop duo Erasure, which he formed in 1985 with Vince Clarke.It results in hits like “A Little Respect”, “Sometimes”, and “Always”, and over 25 million albums sold worldwide.
Before joining Erasure, Bell worked in various jobs, including selling women’s shoes, and performed in a band called the Void. He responded to a newspaper advertisement placed by Vince Clarke, who was seeking a vocalist for a new musical project.
In addition to his work with Erasure, Bell has also embarked on a solo career, releasing albums such as “Electric Blue” (2005) and “Non-Stop” (2010). He has also been involved in various charitable activities, including contributing to the “Red Hot + Blue” album to raise funds for AIDS and HIV research and performing on the True Colors Tour in 2008.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.