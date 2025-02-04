Interface – Zero-Sum Equation (Digital/CD Album – Distortion Productions)
The New York-based Electronic band Interface has been active for over 30 years, steadily building an impressive discography. At the end of 2024, they returned with their seventh album, reaffirming their signature sound. Their influences have remained largely consistent over the years, blending the melodic remnants of classic Future-Pop with harder-edged EBM elements.
The band’s strongest tracks deliver infectious dance vibes, driven by catchy melodies and uplifting choruses. The album also features shorter instrumental interludes and softer compositions, though the latter may not appeal to all listeners. While Interface doesn’t break new ground, they continue to deliver solid, danceable Electronic music. (Rating:8).
Listen to “No Cause For Celebration”:
https://interfaceny.bandcamp.com/track/no-cause-for-celebration
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.