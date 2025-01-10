Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Vince Clarke and Andy Bell from Erasure have reunited over the holiday season to start work on what will become the next Erasure album. The first sessions should take place later this month when Bell is expected to join Clarke in New York.

Although it’s not sure when the album will be released, a late 2025 release should not be excluded.

Clarke has been crafting new tracks over the past few years. He began developing backing tracks immediately after the band’s UK tour supporting “The Neon” in 2020. These tracks are now prepared for Bell’s vocal contributions.

The duo’s most recent album, “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)”, released on August 12, 2022, was their 19th studio effort. This experimental release served as a companion piece to their 2020 album, “The Neon”. Vince Clarke deconstructed and reimagined tracks from “The Neon”, uncovering “a track within a track”, which led to entirely new compositions. Andy Bell then collaborated with producer Gareth Jones to add vocals.

“Day-Glo” diverged from their typical synth-pop style, bringing a more ambient and introspective approach. The tracklist includes titles such as “Based on a True Story,” “Bop Beat,” and “The Conman”.

And… a 2025 Erasure remix

For now enjoy this 2025 remix.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

