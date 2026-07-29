German EBM project Endzustand will release its second studio album, “Macht Gesellschaft,” on September 11 via Echozone, following the single “Maschinenangst.”

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German EBM project Endzustand will release its second studio album, “Macht Gesellschaft”, on September 11, 2026, through Echozone. The project began as a one-man project and has since evolved into a duo.

Echozone describes “Macht Gesellschaft” as combining hard EBM with socially critical lyrics, in line with its predecessor, but harder and more cynical. The album follows the July 2026 single “Maschinenangst,” which aimed its lyrics at artificial intelligence, social networks and the growing weight of technology on daily life.

Second album continues Endzustand’s social critique

The band mixes classic EBM rhythms with lyrics addressing technology, control and society. The band’s 1980s reference points include acts such as Nitzer Ebb, Die Krupps and DAF. “Macht Gesellschaft” carries that approach further, with Echozone describing the album’s tone as more cynical than its predecessor while keeping its focus on social criticism.

About Endzustand

Endzustand is the EBM project of Ralf Rönckendorf, a former German soldier who lost his eyesight and three comrades during a 2010 mission in Afghanistan. Rönckendorf built the project around classic electronic body music, using it to process his experience through bold lyrics and straightforward EBM rhythms.

Endzustand released the single “Hass” in September 2020, followed by its debut studio album, “Werk des Krieges,” in October 2020 via Echozone, and the “Roter Freitag” EP in 2021. The project now records as a duo, with Rönckendorf joined by Rudi on drums. Endzustand returned in July 2026 with the single “Maschinenangst,” the opening preview of “Macht Gesellschaft,” the duo’s second studio album, due September 11, 2026.

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