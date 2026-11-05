EISGRAU releases debut single ‘Rabengesang’

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German dark rock project EISGRAU released its debut single, “Rabengesang”, on 1 November 2026. The self-released track comes out of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in northeastern Germany and is available as a digital single on Spotify.

EISGRAU combines cold, driving drum rhythms with dark synthesizer textures, electric guitar riffs and reverb-heavy vocals, drawing on the Baltic Sea coast and the misty forests of the region. “Rabengesang” deals with transience, inner shadows and human longing, casting the raven as a silent observer from the darkness.

About EISGRAU

EISGRAU is a solo dark rock project based in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. “Rabengesang,” released on 1 November 2026, is the project’s debut single, issued independently without a label. The track was promoted to DJs and the dark music scene through the DarkTraxx mailing service.

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