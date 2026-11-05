X Marks The Pedwalk’s ‘Freaks’ returns on coloured vinyl

X Marks The Pedwalk’s 1992 debut album “Freaks” returns as a limited coloured vinyl LP in the Zoth Ommog Classix reissue series, with new cover art.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

X Marks The Pedwalk‘s 1992 debut album “Freaks” has been reissued as a strictly limited 12″ coloured vinyl LP, with new cover artwork, as the second release in the Zoth Ommog Classix reissue series.

“Freaks” was the German industrial duo’s first full-length release, produced by Sevren Ni-arb and AL/X/S and preceded by the “Abattoir” single. The album carries the tracks “Abattoir,” “Zest,” “Repression,” “Swastika,” “Express My Sentiments Exactly,” “The Shot,” “Helpless,” “Battered Babies,” “Church for Snow White” and “Epilogue: Desert in Dawn.” It was originally released by Zoth Ommog in Europe and later issued in North America by Metropolis Records with different artwork and a longer tracklist.

About X Marks The Pedwalk

X Marks The Pedwalk is a German industrial project led by Sevren Ni-arb (André Schmechta), formed in Münster. “Freaks,” released through Zoth Ommog in 1992, was the project’s debut full-length album, recorded with original member Regan Eracs, who left after the follow-up single “Cenotaph.” The band went on to release further albums on Zoth Ommog and later Metropolis Records, including “Human Desolation,” “The Killing Had Begun,” “Meshwork,” “Drawback” and “Inner Zone Journey.”

X Marks The Pedwalk, now fronted by Sevren Ni-arb alongside vocalist Estefanía, has continued releasing music on meshwork music, including the 2022 album “New/End,” 2023’s “Superstition” and 2025’s “Insomnia,” most recently previewed by the singles “Light Your Mind” and “Bury Me.”

The “Freaks” reissue is the second entry in the Zoth Ommog Classix vinyl series, which began in September 2026 with Lights Of Euphoria’s ‘Brainstorm’ reissue.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com