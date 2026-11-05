November 5, 2026

X Marks The Pedwalk’s ‘Freaks’ returns on coloured vinyl

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026

X Marks The Pedwalk’s 1992 debut album “Freaks” returns as a limited coloured vinyl LP in the Zoth Ommog Classix reissue series, with new cover art.

X Marks The Pedwalk "Freaks" coloured vinyl reissue cover art
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X Marks The Pedwalk‘s 1992 debut album “Freaks” has been reissued as a strictly limited 12″ coloured vinyl LP, with new cover artwork, as the second release in the Zoth Ommog Classix reissue series.

Related newsX Marks The Pedwalk interview: ‘We want our listeners to be touched by our songs’

“Freaks” was the German industrial duo’s first full-length release, produced by Sevren Ni-arb and AL/X/S and preceded by the “Abattoir” single. The album carries the tracks “Abattoir,” “Zest,” “Repression,” “Swastika,” “Express My Sentiments Exactly,” “The Shot,” “Helpless,” “Battered Babies,” “Church for Snow White” and “Epilogue: Desert in Dawn.” It was originally released by Zoth Ommog in Europe and later issued in North America by Metropolis Records with different artwork and a longer tracklist.

About X Marks The Pedwalk

X Marks The Pedwalk is a German industrial project led by Sevren Ni-arb (André Schmechta), formed in Münster. “Freaks,” released through Zoth Ommog in 1992, was the project’s debut full-length album, recorded with original member Regan Eracs, who left after the follow-up single “Cenotaph.” The band went on to release further albums on Zoth Ommog and later Metropolis Records, including “Human Desolation,” “The Killing Had Begun,” “Meshwork,” “Drawback” and “Inner Zone Journey.”

X Marks The Pedwalk, now fronted by Sevren Ni-arb alongside vocalist Estefanía, has continued releasing music on meshwork music, including the 2022 album “New/End,” 2023’s “Superstition” and 2025’s “Insomnia,” most recently previewed by the singles “Light Your Mind” and “Bury Me.”

The “Freaks” reissue is the second entry in the Zoth Ommog Classix vinyl series, which began in September 2026 with Lights Of Euphoria’s ‘Brainstorm’ reissue.

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