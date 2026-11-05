Crá Croí releases debut album ‘Tá brón orm’

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Cork, Ireland duo Crá Croí has released its debut album, “Tá brón orm” (Irish for “sadness is on me”), on 30 October 2026. The self-produced, self-released record fuses post-punk atmospheres with synth-driven beats and cinematic production across eleven tracks, following eight standalone singles the duo has released since November 2025, three of them pulled from the album itself.

Crá Croí is RG and CD. RG writes, plays, produces, mixes and masters the material; CD provides vocals and painted the album’s cover artwork, and also co-produced the record. The logo is by Marc O’Grady and the crow artwork by David O’Donovan. Crá Croí describes “Tá brón orm” as “an ambitious and deeply philosophical journey” whose lyrics explore “the bleak realities of war and nuclear devastation,” drawing on 1980s apocalyptic cinema and weaving existential questions together with themes from Irish mythology.

“Tá brón orm” runs eleven tracks: “On The Fringes,” “Lord Of The Wild,” “Black Snow,” “Just Another Day,” “Sirens,” “Threads,” “Croí,” “Whispers In The Sea,” “Swords Into Ploughshares,” “Ghosts In The Bog” and “When The Wind Blows.” The album is available as a digital download on Bandcamp.

Three singles preceded ‘Tá brón orm’

Three songs from the album arrived as advance singles ahead of the October release. “Lord Of The Wild”, released 7 August 2026 and covered by Side-Line at the time, draws on the Irish myth of Cernunnos, the horned figure tied to sacred groves and ancient places. “Black Snow” followed on 4 September 2026. “Just Another Day”, issued 2 October 2026 as the album’s third and final pre-release single, puts modern life’s emotions down to performance, with authenticity swapped for what the duo call “superficial substitutes.”

<a href="https://cracroiofficial.bandcamp.com/album/t-br-n-orm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tá brón orm by Crá Croí</a>

About Crá Croí

Crá Croí is a duo based in Cork, Ireland, working under the initials RG and CD. RG writes, plays, produces, mixes and masters the group’s material; CD provides vocals and handles the project’s artwork and visuals, including the self-made videos that accompany each single. The duo released its debut single, “Radiation Romance,” on 10 November 2025, pairing a nuclear-annihilation theme with a motorik groove. Four more standalone singles followed: “Fires At Dawn” in December 2025, “Feeding The Fear” in January 2026, “Lost In The Electric Blood” in March 2026, and “Flesh Machines” later in the year.

From August 2026, Crá Croí drew its next three singles directly from its forthcoming album. Side-Line covered “Lord Of The Wild” in July 2026 ahead of its August release, and “Just Another Day” in September 2026 ahead of its October release. “Tá brón orm,” Crá Croí’s first full-length release, followed on 30 October 2026 with eleven tracks.

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