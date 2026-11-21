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Eastside Festival returns to Halle (Saale), Germany, on 2-3 July 2027, bringing two days of synthpop, EBM, darkwave, post-punk and alternative electronic music to the lakeside setting of Karlsbad at Angersdorfer Teiche. Now entering its fifth year, the festival has announced a lineup combining established names with newer projects, including Mesh, Kite, Heppner’s TanzZwang, TRAITRS, Ductape, Then Comes Silence, T.O.Y., DSTR, The Sound Veil Society and Unify Separate.

Organised by Hamburg-based PLUSWELT PROMOTION in cooperation with Karlsbad and Freizeit und Event GmbH, and presented alongside Sonic Seducer, Eastside Festival originated as an idea during the pandemic. Since then, it has developed into a regular meeting point for audiences interested in alternative electronic music, favouring a relatively intimate atmosphere over the scale of larger European festivals. Its unusual location, with a sandy beach, lakeside views and camping facilities, provides a rather different environment for a programme devoted to darker sounds.

Eastside Festival 2027 headliners: Mesh and Kite

Among the leading names for 2027 are Mesh, the British electronic duo whose combination of melodic synthpop, sophisticated production and emotionally direct songwriting has earned them a longstanding international following. Their appearance follows the release of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” in March 2026, their first studio album in nearly a decade. The record addresses contemporary uncertainty, fractured relationships and the uneasy relationship between truth and perception, extending the band’s familiar musical vocabulary into a new period of creative activity.

Swedish duo Kite, consisting of Nicklas Stenemo and Christian Berg, will also headline the festival. Their music combines dramatic synthesizer arrangements, expansive melodies and an often theatrical approach to live presentation. Their 2024 release “VII,” gathering material from the duo’s series of singles, demonstrated the breadth of their electronic songwriting, including collaborations with Blanck Mass, Anna von Hausswolff and Henric de la Cour. Kite’s concerts have become known for their elaborate visual production, making their appearance an interesting addition to Eastside’s outdoor setting.

Heppner’s TanzZwang, TRAITRS and more join the bill

Another notable booking is Heppner’s TanzZwang, the electronic live project associated with Peter Heppner, whose unmistakable voice has played an important role in German synthpop since his years with Wolfsheim. TanzZwang places greater emphasis on dance-oriented electronic arrangements, moving Heppner’s distinctive vocal style into a more direct club environment.

The darker, guitar-driven side of the programme is represented by TRAITRS, the Canadian post-punk duo whose austere arrangements, insistent rhythms and emotionally charged vocals draw upon the traditions of gothic rock and darkwave. Their music combines an unmistakable connection to earlier post-punk with contemporary production, making them a natural fit for the festival’s broader aesthetic.

Ductape, the Turkish duo formed by Çağla and Furkan Güleray, bring another perspective on contemporary darkwave. Having developed their sound through extensive international touring, they released their fourth album, “Faded Flowers,” in September 2026. Their combination of driving basslines, guitar, synthesizers and expressive vocals has become increasingly distinctive, with the new material exploring alienation, emotional distance and the contradictions of contemporary life.

Sweden’s Then Comes Silence are another important name for post-punk and gothic rock audiences. Led by Alex Svenson, the group have developed a recognisable sound built around bass-driven arrangements, sharp guitar lines and a strong melodic sensibility. Their eighth studio album, “Requiem Ballroom,” released in November 2026 through Metropolis Records, provides fresh material for a band whose live performances retain a direct connection to gothic rock’s darker, more physical traditions.

The electronic selection extends further with DSTR, the project of Daniel Myer, whose extensive work with Haujobb, Architect and numerous other collaborations has made him one of the most active figures in contemporary electro-industrial music. DSTR offers a more melodic and dance-oriented outlet for his production interests, retaining the detailed electronic construction associated with his other projects while approaching songwriting from a different perspective.

T.O.Y. add another established name from the German electronic scene, while Unify Separate bring their combination of synthesizer-driven songwriting and expansive alternative influences to the programme. Their third album, “The God Particle,” released in November 2026, further develops the partnership between Andrew Montgomery and Leo Josefsson, balancing melodic accessibility with a more substantial electronic sound.

Another act worth noting is The Sound Veil Society, the Swedish-Norwegian duo of Erlend Eilertsen and Hans-Olof Mattsson. Their debut album, “Things We Kept,” released through Progress Productions in September 2026, introduced a project concerned with detailed electronic arrangements and atmospheric songwriting. Their inclusion reflects Eastside’s interest in presenting newer artists alongside musicians with considerably longer histories.

The lineup also features KY and M/A/T, the latter founded by Matthias Bischoff, formerly of the synthpop and EBM project Cyber. M/A/T’s music draws upon the rhythmic traditions of classic electronic body music, synthpop and dark disco, bringing another dancefloor-oriented element to the festival.

Special performances at Eastside Festival 2027

Beyond the main concerts, Eastside will offer several additional performances designed for the more informal lakeside environment. Elektro All-Stars will present their EBM karaoke concept, already familiar to visitors of the Wave-Gotik-Treffen warm-up events. Vaughn George will perform his interpretations of Depeche Mode songs by the lake, while Kyle Blaqk of Auger is scheduled for a special acoustic set in the same setting.

These smaller performances are an important part of the festival’s character. Instead of concentrating exclusively on the main stage, Eastside makes use of its location to provide opportunities for audiences to experience music in a more relaxed atmosphere, away from the intensity of conventional concert venues.

The Karlsbad site at Angersdorfer Teiche offers a spacious sandy beach, camping facilities and the opportunity to spend the weekend beside the water. For visitors accustomed to experiencing dark electronic music in crowded clubs, former industrial buildings and enclosed festival halls, the combination of open-air concerts, summer evenings and lakeside surroundings provides an appealing change of scenery.

The organisers emphasise that Eastside was conceived primarily as a gathering for audiences interested in alternative music, not as a commercially driven mainstream event. Its programming reflects that approach, bringing together international artists, established scene favourites and newer names whose work spans different branches of electronic and guitar-based alternative music.

With Mesh and Kite leading the bill, Heppner’s TanzZwang adding a club-oriented dimension, and artists such as TRAITRS, Ductape, Then Comes Silence and DSTR broadening the musical selection, Eastside 2027 offers a well-balanced programme for followers of synthpop, EBM, darkwave and post-punk. Its lakeside setting remains one of its most distinctive features, offering a weekend where the music may be dark, but the surroundings are decidedly summery. This is the fifth edition of the festival, following Eastside Festival 2026, which brought Nitzer Ebb, Covenant and Devision Redux to the same site.

Dates: Friday 2 July – Saturday 3 July 2027

Friday 2 July – Saturday 3 July 2027 Venue: Karlsbad, Angersdorfer Teiche 9, 06126 Halle (Saale), Germany

Karlsbad, Angersdorfer Teiche 9, 06126 Halle (Saale), Germany Confirmed lineup: Mesh, Kite, Heppner’s TanzZwang, TRAITRS, Ductape, Then Comes Silence, T.O.Y., DSTR, The Sound Veil Society, Unify Separate, KY and M/A/T

Mesh, Kite, Heppner’s TanzZwang, TRAITRS, Ductape, Then Comes Silence, T.O.Y., DSTR, The Sound Veil Society, Unify Separate, KY and M/A/T Special performances: Elektro All-Stars (EBM karaoke), Vaughn George (Depeche Mode interpretations by the lake), Kyle Blaqk of Auger (lakeside acoustic set)

Elektro All-Stars (EBM karaoke), Vaughn George (Depeche Mode interpretations by the lake), Kyle Blaqk of Auger (lakeside acoustic set) Organisers: PLUSWELT PROMOTION, Karlsbad and Freizeit und Event GmbH, with Sonic Seducer as presenting partner

Weekend tickets are available as original printed tickets or print-at-home tickets through the official ticket shop. Separate camping options are also available, subject to availability. More information is on the festival website and the venue’s own site.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.