Robert J Revell talks to Side-Line about The SPKtR’s European tour, his solo album “Torn Remnants of Nobility” and working with father Graeme Revell.

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There is something almost paradoxical about Robert J Revell. Onstage, he is an extraordinary physical presence, throwing himself into performances with an intensity that can be exhilarating, unsettling and occasionally difficult to watch. Away from the stage, however, he speaks with remarkable openness about humility, family, artistic responsibility and the complicated relationship between creativity and self-worth.

At the 25th anniversary edition of Wrocław Industrial Festival, Karo Kratochwil experienced both sides of his musical work. His solo performance, drawing upon the visceral, psychologically charged material of “Torn Remnants of Nobility”, revealed an artist whose relationship with sound is intensely physical and deeply personal. The following evening, performing alongside his father, industrial music pioneer Graeme Revell, in The SPKtR, he brought that same instinctive energy into a very different creative environment.

The contrast was revealing. Where Graeme approaches composition through carefully developed structures and technological experimentation, Robert introduces an element of unpredictability, allowing the performance to develop through spontaneous physical responses to sound. Their collaboration is built around those differences, bringing two generations and contrasting artistic philosophies into direct contact.

Yet Robert’s interests extend far beyond industrial music. A multi-instrumentalist with a background spanning death metal, thrash, noise, experimental electronics and numerous other genres, he has created an extensive catalogue of largely unreleased recordings. He also builds and dismantles theatre sets, using the same processes of welding, machinery and manual labour that seem strangely appropriate to his musical world.

During the conversation, Robert reflects on the realities of touring, the unexpected responses to his performances, his relationship with Graeme, the emotional foundations of his solo work and the importance of creating without becoming attached to the result.

<a href="https://klanggalerie.bandcamp.com/album/torn-remnants-of-nobility" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Torn Remnants of Nobility by Robert Revell</a>

The SPKtR live at Wrocław Industrial Festival. Photo: Karolina Kratochwil

Robert J Revell interview

Karo: Robert, I had the pleasure of seeing both your solo performance and The SPKtR at Wrocław Industrial Festival. Two very different experiences, both extraordinarily intense. Looking back, what surprised you most about those two nights?

Robert: For a genre where audiences are accustomed to watching a person stand over a table, tweaking a laptop or a mixer, I was surprised to get the feedback “more vocals, less computer”. It’s interesting to me in that I thought “singing” to the audience might come across as rockstar shit. Not very “industrial”. But it makes sense that we all want connection regardless of the context. I’ve been welcomed into this community and I’m very grateful for it, so I try to approach situations with humility. In most areas of my life, but especially here. I’m glad for the feedback because it aligns with my interests for live performance.

Karo: Wrocław also marked the beginning of your European tour with The SPKtR. How has the journey been unfolding so far? Has anything happened onstage that neither you nor Graeme expected?

Robert: When I first heard the tracks live through a PA, it was at WIF. Previously I’d listened to them on my home stereo, which is pretty powerful but nothing by comparison. So when the show started I immediately became energized and viscerally inspired. And that keeps happening every night. That’s how I end up bashing my hands on the cage, or hanging from the lighting rig, or beating the floor with the metal rods. Every night is a surprise for me. I don’t know what I’ll end up doing.

Karo: Touring takes you through so many cities, people and fleeting encounters. When the venues and setlists begin to blur together, what actually stays with you?

Robert: The way the peaks of the waves light up while I look out the porthole of the night ferry. The way the sun plays hide and seek behind the clouds but you don’t know if it’ll come back at all that day. The excited and hopefully inspired faces of the people I’ve gotten to meet. The way it’s only been a couple weeks but my kids look more grown up already.

Karo: Your biography mentions nearly twenty unreleased albums spanning different genres. What made “Torn Remnants of Nobility” the first one you wanted the world to hear? And is there something liberating about creating music without knowing whether anyone will ever listen to it?

Robert: Art should be made with no consideration of its reception. Then it’s pure. One can choose to edit later if deemed necessary. It’s paramount to be genuine and sincere. People can tell right away if you’re not.

The reason I released Torn Remnants was because I was asked. After the 2025 shows in Pordenone and the VOD Fest I was contacted by a few people about a possible release. So I made an album and sent it off. Walter from Klanggalerie was the most excited about it so I went with him. He’s such a genuine music lover and truly kind person, it’s infectious.

I tend to be quite nihilistic about almost everything in life except the people I love and who love me. So “releasing” music never really occurred to me. Who am I to believe “the world needs to hear this”? I make music for myself and that’s enough.

Karo: The album explores violence, shame, regret and some profoundly uncomfortable aspects of human experience. Does transforming these emotions into music change your relationship with them, or is the act of expression itself what matters?

Robert: The act of releasing these emotions in a live setting is what’s important. It’s catharsis. To be honest in front of people where there’s nowhere to hide is irreplaceable. And if it speaks to someone who might feel the same way but may not be able to put it into words then that’s great. I’ve been on the other side of that so many times in my life as an audience member that it’s only fair to attempt to return the favor.

I’ve also released a “game” called Transient Rumination Original Nascence. It’s an answer to the negative vomit of Torn Remnants. So the themes of Torn Remnants have an answer in Transient Rumination. Things that have helped me to deal with those “negative” emotions. It also has a process to write a poem in a few minutes.

I find that when I’ve completed a task, or especially a piece of art, then I can sort of justify breathing the air, and taking up some precious resources as a guest on this planet Earth.

Karo: “Forgiveness in the Face of Regret” closes the album. Forgiveness isn’t necessarily the end of an emotional struggle. What does it mean to you in the context of this record?

Robert: Forgiveness is a battle. In this case it’s forgiveness of self. No one hates like the self. We are the pigs in the slaughterhouse covered in shit, consuming and consuming. The shame and guilt of that begs forgiveness.

Robert J Revell onstage with The SPKtR. Photo: Karolina Kratochwil

Karo: You’ve played everything from death metal and thrash to experimental electronics and noise. Have you ever encountered an emotion or an idea that one musical language simply couldn’t express, forcing you to find another?

Robert: Not yet. But I do tend to keep the musical languages separate. I try to express the emotions at one time, working on one project with one language. Torn Remnants is the most eclectic thing I’ve done. But the genre allows for that in my opinion.

Karo: You also work in theatre construction, building sets from metal and wood, welding and working with heavy machinery. Has that experience changed the way you understand sound?

Robert: I’ve always loved machines and processes. I started with stereo equipment, moved to rebuilding old cars and motorcycles. That’s where the welding came in.

Everything I enjoy is bad for my ears. Building loud engines with no mufflers, fixing and riding motorcycles, playing in bands, going to concerts, building structures and roofing using nail guns and saws.

I attempt to protect my hearing when I can but I enjoy the feeling. So the sounds of machines satisfy a part of me that “music” does. They are one and the same.

Karo: Theatre sets can require enormous amounts of work, only to be dismantled when a production ends. Does knowing that something you’ve created is temporary affect your attachment to it?

Robert: When the show is over, some parts of the set are salvaged and the rest is destroyed and disposed of. That’s my favorite part. To destroy something you’ve created like the Tibetan Buddhist monks and the Dissolution Ceremony is a display of intense appreciation for beauty while almost simultaneously recognizing its temporary nature.

Except rather than brushing away sand I use a sledgehammer.

It’s reflected in how I sign my CD or book. The painting I created for Torn Remnants or the photo I took for Blurred Recollections and Suspended Moments gets covered in Sharpie in a haphazard way to remind myself not to be precious or egotistical about my work.

Karo: When we spoke at Wrocław Industrial Festival, you mentioned that both your parents had always supported your artistic endeavours. Was there a particular moment when their encouragement gave you the confidence to pursue something unconventional?

Robert: I think it’s been constant. My Mum would constantly prepare art projects for us. And I see it with her and my kids. She always has a fun engaging way to teach people that they can do anything. Anything in the world. The confidence she inspires is staggering.

Karo: You were only ten when you discovered “Information Overload Unit” and realised that your father had created music that seemed to reflect what was happening inside your own mind. Did that discovery change your understanding of what music could actually do?

Robert: When I first heard it I just got really excited. Yes yes yes!!! This is it!! I love this!!!! Then weeks later I found out it was him. So when people tell me they’ve been a fan of SPK for decades, I say me too! What an honor it is to be a part of The SPKtR and to play some of the old songs.

Karo: You’ve known Graeme your entire life, but working with someone creatively can reveal unexpected sides of their personality. What’s something you’ve discovered about your father through making music together that you might never have learned otherwise?

Robert: We are extremely similar in so many ways. Mostly in personality. Our approach musically is very different.

He’s always been excited about new possibilities that emerging technology allows. Looking back over his career it’s incredibly obvious to anyone that the sounds he envisioned were right on the cusp of availability. His voice speaks for the future of humanity. A future that hasn’t happened yet but is definitely coming.

On the other hand, my work is deeply personal and in the moment. My performances are the same way. For me the future does not exist and the past is just a memory skewed by my own recollection. Now is all we have.

Karo: Graeme has described you as The SPKtR’s improvisational wildcard. When you’re onstage together, how do you recognise the moment when a composition needs to be challenged rather than followed?

Robert: He has a specific vision for everything. He’s extremely calculated and focused on the details. This is perfect for me.

While I am a detail-oriented person I much prefer to let my instincts take over. i.e. building a set to exact measurements and specifications is satisfying, but destroying it by kicking down walls, tearing pieces off or smashing through materials is much more fun.

After our very first performance together in Pordenone, he saw that in me, and saw that I was very comfortable on stage. He then got me an axe and an oil drum and a pig’s head for the VOD Fest. Then I felt like the Tasmanian Devil just waiting for the signal.

Karo: Your performances can be almost frightening in their intensity, yet there’s also something playful about your approach to extremes. Do you ever find yourself having an enormous amount of fun while the audience is experiencing something almost terrifying?

Robert: I’m always having a great time. The extreme expression is very comfortable for me.

There was a moment at WIF where there was a disagreement in the front row between a man and a woman. I was thrashing around and yelling but as soon as I saw a man yelling at a woman I was present and tried my best to escalate the situation.

The people I know that experience extreme emotions are comfortable there and have a lifetime of practice in controlling them.

Karo: Between your own recordings, The SPKtR, theatre and all the different forms of music you’ve explored, you’ve already created an extraordinary amount of work. Is there something you still haven’t made that you would genuinely regret leaving unrealised?

Robert: I love and appreciate this question. There are artists whose responses I’d love to hear. For me however, it requires ego that I’ve tried very hard to rid myself of.

Also, the distance between ideation and creation is very short for me, in terms of timeline. Creation starts in planning so that the execution is streamlined.

If I can empty my cup of a need to create, by creating as often as possible then my desires are revealed to be ego feeding. Creation is the point.

Whether it’s “good enough” upon listening back is an attempt at measuring oneself against what we think we should be. Maybe one day when I’m perfect, I’ll care.

Karo: The Wrocław performance provoked some strong reactions, including criticism that became quite personal. How do you respond when judgments about the music turn into judgments about the people making it?

Robert: There are things in my life that are so fundamentally important. Things I would die for. Things I would kill for. Things for which I would suffer a thousand slow deaths. Things I would do unspeakable evils to protect. And they are people. My Wife, my Children, my Family, my Loved ones. Anyone who knows me, knows that I mean every word of this, and I am more than capable of executing it with excruciating longevity.

By comparison, everything else falls so far short. The uninformed opinion of a stranger? Laughable.

I’ve seen people posting a sentiment over the years that “Industrial used to be dangerous” and “artists used to take risks”. That’s exactly what The SPKtR is doing in every way. Nothing is the same old shit. Everything is a new creation and some of it is rocky to coordinate.

If people have a problem with that then great. Not one of those people has offered a suggestion of what would be a better performance. Just complaints.

There are very few people around today who were actually at the old SPK shows and there’s a romanticized version in their heads of everything being so perfect and that everyone loved it. I’ve been told by someone who was at every single SPK gig that that’s not the case.

So when people have a reaction to The SPKtR it’s actually closer to the reactions that they got all those years ago. Some love, some hate, some appreciation and some disgust. My Dad has literal scars to prove it.

So while the material has changed in 40 years, the experience is actually closer to what it was.

The SPKtR at Wrocław Industrial Festival. Photo: Karolina Kratochwil

About Robert J. Revell

Robert J. Revell is an Australian-born musician, composer and multidisciplinary artist from Sydney, currently based in Los Angeles. His work encompasses industrial music, experimental electronics, noise, musique concrète, metal, sound composition and performance art.

A multi-instrumentalist with experience as a guitarist, vocalist, bassist and drummer, Revell has performed and recorded across numerous genres, including death metal, thrash, doom, jazz, blues and experimental music. Alongside his musical activities, he builds theatre sets, combining carpentry, welding and mechanical engineering skills with an interest in physical structures and the processes of creation and destruction.

His debut solo album, “Torn Remnants of Nobility”, was released by Austrian experimental label Klanggalerie on 8 November 2025. The six-track recording explores difficult psychological territory through abrasive electronics, extreme instrumental textures and compositions concerned with violence, shame, guilt, regret and the possibility of emotional release. Revell wrote, recorded, mixed and created the artwork for the album himself.

Despite maintaining an extensive archive of approximately twenty largely unreleased albums, as well as music for film, television and theatre, Revell has generally approached composition as a personal necessity rather than a means of pursuing commercial recognition.

He is also a member of The SPKtR, the contemporary incarnation of SPK, the first-wave industrial project founded by his father, Graeme Revell. Their collaboration brings together Graeme’s compositional and technological approach with Robert’s instinctive, physically demanding performance style. In 2025, father and son appeared together in Pordenone, Italy, and at the Vinyl-on-Demand Festival. Their collaboration subsequently developed into the extensive European tour undertaken in November and December 2026, including their appearance at the 25th anniversary of Wrocław Industrial Festival.

More on Robert J. Revell’s music: klanggalerie.bandcamp.com/album/torn-remnants-of-nobility, linktr.ee/robertjrevell. More on The SPKtR: thespktr.org.

Graeme Revell and Robert J. Revell continue The SPKtR’s European tour through December 2026:

21 November – Budapest, Hungary – S1 Sörgyár

22 November – Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

23 November – Kranj, Slovenia – TrainStation SubArt

28 November – Pordenone, Italy – XXII Congresso Post Industriale, Capitol

1 December – Augsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

2 December – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

3 December – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling

5 December – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium – BIMFEST, De Casino

6 December – Athens, Greece – Black Temple

Tour information and tickets: thespktr.org/live.

Interview: Karo Kratochwil, at the 25th anniversary edition of Wrocław Industrial Festival, 6-7 November 2026, Wrocław, Poland. Photos: Karolina Kratochwil.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.