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German industrial electronic project Xotox, led by Andreas Davids, released “Wir hatten doch Träume” (“We Used to Have Dreams”) on 2 October 2026 through Infacted Recordings. The three-track digital single explores the uncertain afterlife of shared dreams, the gradual erosion of emotional intimacy and the realisation that moments once tied to happiness may now exist only in memory.

The title suggests an unfinished conversation, recalling promises and aspirations whose meaning has shifted with time. The accompanying release notes describe dreams and longings overwhelmed by “emotional noise,” fading into pale grey. For an artist whose musical identity has long been tied to rhythmic noise, the phrase carries added resonance. Mechanical repetition and electronic force surround something more vulnerable here: the persistence of memories that refuse to disappear even as their emotional weight becomes harder to grasp.

The title track draws on the experience of a specific night that unexpectedly surfaces forgotten dreams and emotions, only for them to slip away again. Xotox treats that nostalgia as something less reassuring than a comforting return to the past, and confronts the distance between what people once imagined their lives might become and what remains of those expectations.

Musically, the release brings Davids’ established interest in forceful electronic rhythms into contact with a more pronounced melodic sensibility. The contrast between the precision of programmed structures and the uncertainty of the subject matter gives the title track an expressive character beyond the physical intensity usually associated with rhythmic noise: the electronics keep their mechanical discipline while the melodic elements add a quieter sense of longing.

The single also includes “Cherophobia” and “Hypnose.” The latter runs past seven minutes, more than half of the release’s total length.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/wir-hatten-doch-tr-ume" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wir hatten doch Träume by Xotox</a>

“Wir hatten doch Träume” was recorded by Xotox at Separate Room, MTH, in 2026, with mastering by Anatoly Grinberg.

Tracklist: – Wir hatten doch Träume – 3:30 – Cherophobia – 3:19 – Hypnose – 7:17

“Wir hatten doch Träume” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Xotox

Founded in Germany in 1998 by Andreas Davids, Xotox released several self-published albums between 1998 and 2002 before signing to Pronoize. Its 2003 album “Lichtlos” became the first album by an industrial act to reach number one on the Deutsche Alternative Charts. The track “[PSI]” reached number two on the same chart in 2005, and 2008’s “In den zehn Morgen” spent six weeks at number one. The project built its catalogue around distorted electronic rhythms, aggressive percussion and atmospheric synthesizers, including the compilation “Essentials (Best Of)” in 2016.

Since joining Infacted Recordings in 2019, Xotox has continued to develop its sound through releases including the 2023 album “Ich bin da / Ich funtioniere”, the 2025 album “Particles” and the remix collection “Dokumentation II: Remix” in 2026. Davids discussed the project’s fusion of techno and industrial elements in a 2020 “Click Interview” with Side-Line. “Wir hatten doch Träume” extends that catalogue with a more melodic turn across its three new tracks.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.