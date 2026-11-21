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More than three decades after its original release, Norwegian electronic project Toy Weather’s album Seasons Of Fairytales is getting another chance to be discovered. Sub Culture Records released the 14-track album digitally on November 20, 2026.

Originally released on CD in 1995, “Seasons Of Fairytales” was written and produced by Svein Hovland. The album draws on several musical styles, with elements of electronic music, art rock, progressive rock and darker, more experimental sounds.

The record moves between different musical approaches without sticking to one particular genre, reflecting a time when electronic music was exploring territory well beyond the dancefloor.

The album includes tracks such as “The Season Of Fairytales”, “Moods Like Jeans”, “The Better Of Mysteries”, “Shadow Pictures” and “Quiet On The Western Front”.

<a href="https://subculturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/seasons-of-fairytales" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Seasons Of Fairytales by Toy Weather</a>

With this digital reissue, Sub Culture Records is bringing a piece of Norwegian electronic music history back into circulation. For those who remember the original CD, it is an opportunity to hear the album again. For everyone else, it is a chance to discover a recording that first appeared more than 30 years ago.

The full tracklist:

The Season Of Fairytales Moods Like Jeans Move ‘Round Fire In Water The Better Of Mysteries Big View Shadow Pictures Do Or Die Kill My Dreams Rise & Fall Thresholds A Definition Quiet On The Western Front The Stranger Dance

About Toy Weather

Toy Weather is the recording project of Norwegian musician Svein Hovland. “Seasons Of Fairytales” first appeared on CD in 1995, before streaming and digital distribution gave older recordings this kind of second life.

Hovland kept releasing music as Toy Weather in the years since. In 2026, the project returned with the album “Feathers in a Strange Wind” on Apollon Records, with Hovland on vocals and guitar alongside Frank Hovland on bass and Rune Kogstad on drums, and a standalone single, “Woodstock Morning”. The reissue of “Seasons Of Fairytales” through Sub Culture Records gives listeners a way to hear where that sound started, three decades earlier.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them