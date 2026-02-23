Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Traitrs, the Toronto post-punk / coldwave duo of Shawn Tucker and Sean-Patrick Nolan, release their fourth studio album “Possessor” on 13 March 2026. The record appears digitally under the band’s own imprint via Believe and as a dedicated European edition on Icy Cold Records.

The Traitrs Possessor album follows a run of singles issued between late 2025 and early 2026. “Burn in Heaven” arrived in September 2025, “I Was Ill, You Were Wrong” followed in November 2025, and “Dream Drowning” landed on 13 February 2026, all offering a more direct and stripped-back approach to songwriting.

Band co-founder Shawn Tucker has described “Possessor” as “the most personal record I have ever written,” pointing to lyrics that examine illness, grief and shifting identity.

“Possessor” is a ten-track album running just over 42 minutes and it was recorded again with longtime collaborator Josh Korody, with mastering by Matt Colton.

<a href="https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/icr170-traitrs-possessor-european-edition" rel="noopener">ICR170 – TRAITRS "POSSESSOR" – European Edition by Icy Cold Records</a>

Icy Cold Records issues the European physical edition as a limited cream-white vinyl LP (500 copies) and a standard digipak CD. This pressing includes an insert with credits and photography alongside the ten-track album. Furniture Records is handling additional territories with further vinyl and CD editions, as well as cassette versions and a bundle combining formats.

Traitrs ‘Possessor’ tour 2026

To support the Traitrs Possessor album, the duo will embark on an extensive tour through 2026 under the “Possessor Tour” banner. A European run in early 2026 is followed by a North American leg that starts with a Toronto show at Lee’s Palace and concludes at House of Targ in Ottawa, with dates in cities including Montreal, West Palm Beach, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston and Richmond.

Several dates are billed where the band will be supporting with She Past Away, (SPA) Lebanon Hanover and Ultra Sunn.

Date Country City Venue Notes 13/03/26 Canada Toronto Lee’s Palace 14/03/26 Canada Montreal Bar Le Ritz 14/04/26 USA West Palm Beach Respectable Street SPA support 15/04/25 USA Tampa Orpheum SPA support 16/04/26 USA Dallas Ferris Wheelers SPA support 17/04/26 USA San Antonio Paper Tiger SPA support 21/04/26 USA Seattle The Crocodile Lebanon Hanover support 22/04/26 USA Portland Crystal Ballroom Lebanon Hanover support 24/04/26 USA Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall Lebanon Hanover support 26/04/26 USA Los Angeles The Roxy 29/04/26 USA Las Vegas Swan Dive Lebanon Hanover support 30/04/26 USA Phoenix The Marquee Theater Lebanon Hanover support 01/05/26 USA Denver – 05/05/26 USA Chicago Sleeping Village 06/05/26 USA Indianapolis Spellbound Indy 07/05/26 USA Detroit Small’s 08/05/26 USA Columbus Ace of Cups Ultra Sunn support 09/05/26 USA Pittsburgh Spirit Ultra Sunn support 11/05/26 USA Richmond Fallout 12/05/26 USA Philadelphia Johnny Brenda’s 13/05/26 USA Brooklyn Elsewhere 14/05/26 USA Boston Middle East Upstairs 16/05/26 Canada Ottawa House of Targ

About Traitrs

Traitrs is a Toronto, Canada-based post-punk/darkwave duo formed in 2015 by Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker. The pair initially treated Traitrs as a recording project, working with producer Josh Korody at Candle Studios from early 2016 onward.

Traitrs released their debut album “Rites and Ritual” in 2016, followed in 2017 by the EP “Heretic” and the mini-album “Speak In Tongues,” which were issued through labels including Pleasence Records and Manic Depression and circulated via vinyl, cassette and digital formats. In May 2018 they delivered the full-length “Butcher’s Coin,” later supplemented by the alternate “Butcher’s Coin Red” edition.

In 2021 Traitrs issued two releases in quick succession: the EP “The Sick, Tired and Ill” and the album “Horses in the Abattoir,” with the latter presented via Freakwave and Metropolis Records.

From 2020 onwards Traitrs became a regular presence on festival and tour line-ups. They also were tour support for VNV Nation’s “Electric Sun” North American leg.

As of 2026 the current lineup remains the founding duo of Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker.

