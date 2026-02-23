February 23, 2026

Traitrs set March 13 release for fourth album ‘Possessor’ and confirm 2026 North American tour

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 23, 2026
Traitrs, the Toronto post-punk / coldwave duo of Shawn Tucker and Sean-Patrick Nolan, release their fourth studio album “Possessor” on 13 March 2026. The record appears digitally under the band’s own imprint via Believe and as a dedicated European edition on Icy Cold Records.

The Traitrs Possessor album follows a run of singles issued between late 2025 and early 2026. “Burn in Heaven” arrived in September 2025, “I Was Ill, You Were Wrong” followed in November 2025, and “Dream Drowning” landed on 13 February 2026, all offering a more direct and stripped-back approach to songwriting.

Band co-founder Shawn Tucker has described “Possessor” as “the most personal record I have ever written,” pointing to lyrics that examine illness, grief and shifting identity.

Icy Cold launch Traitrs'Possessor' EU edition on cream white vinyl
“Possessor” is a ten-track album running just over 42 minutes and it was recorded again with longtime collaborator Josh Korody, with mastering by Matt Colton.

Icy Cold Records issues the European physical edition as a limited cream-white vinyl LP (500 copies) and a standard digipak CD. This pressing includes an insert with credits and photography alongside the ten-track album. Furniture Records is handling additional territories with further vinyl and CD editions, as well as cassette versions and a bundle combining formats.

Traitrs ‘Possessor’ tour 2026

To support the Traitrs Possessor album, the duo will embark on an extensive tour through 2026 under the “Possessor Tour” banner. A European run in early 2026 is followed by a North American leg that starts with a Toronto show at Lee’s Palace and concludes at House of Targ in Ottawa, with dates in cities including Montreal, West Palm Beach, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston and Richmond.

Several dates are billed where the band will be supporting with She Past Away, (SPA) Lebanon Hanover and Ultra Sunn.

DateCountryCityVenueNotes
13/03/26CanadaTorontoLee’s Palace
14/03/26CanadaMontrealBar Le Ritz
14/04/26USAWest Palm BeachRespectable StreetSPA support
15/04/25USATampaOrpheumSPA support
16/04/26USADallasFerris WheelersSPA support
17/04/26USASan AntonioPaper TigerSPA support
21/04/26USASeattleThe CrocodileLebanon Hanover support
22/04/26USAPortlandCrystal BallroomLebanon Hanover support
24/04/26USASalt Lake CityMetro Music HallLebanon Hanover support
26/04/26USALos AngelesThe Roxy
29/04/26USALas VegasSwan DiveLebanon Hanover support
30/04/26USAPhoenixThe Marquee TheaterLebanon Hanover support
01/05/26USADenver
05/05/26USAChicagoSleeping Village
06/05/26USAIndianapolisSpellbound Indy
07/05/26USADetroitSmall’s
08/05/26USAColumbusAce of CupsUltra Sunn support
09/05/26USAPittsburghSpiritUltra Sunn support
11/05/26USARichmondFallout
12/05/26USAPhiladelphiaJohnny Brenda’s
13/05/26USABrooklynElsewhere
14/05/26USABostonMiddle East Upstairs
16/05/26CanadaOttawaHouse of Targ

About Traitrs

Traitrs is a Toronto, Canada-based post-punk/darkwave duo formed in 2015 by Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker. The pair initially treated Traitrs as a recording project, working with producer Josh Korody at Candle Studios from early 2016 onward.

Traitrs released their debut album “Rites and Ritual” in 2016, followed in 2017 by the EP “Heretic” and the mini-album “Speak In Tongues,” which were issued through labels including Pleasence Records and Manic Depression and circulated via vinyl, cassette and digital formats. In May 2018 they delivered the full-length “Butcher’s Coin,” later supplemented by the alternate “Butcher’s Coin Red” edition.

In 2021 Traitrs issued two releases in quick succession: the EP “The Sick, Tired and Ill” and the album “Horses in the Abattoir,” with the latter presented via Freakwave and Metropolis Records.

From 2020 onwards Traitrs became a regular presence on festival and tour line-ups. They also were tour support for VNV Nation’s “Electric Sun” North American leg.

As of 2026 the current lineup remains the founding duo of Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker.

