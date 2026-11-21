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Burlington, Ontario solo project Fear Maintenance released a cover of Joy Division’s “New Dawn Fades” on November 18, 2026, its third single since musician Colin Adams began reworking post-punk songs under the name. The track is also available on Spotify and other streaming services.

Adams arranged, performed, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the cover alone in his Burlington home studio over four months. He built the arrangement around the final minute of Joy Division’s original, extending the instrumental coda that follows Ian Curtis’s last line into what Adams calls a “sonic explosion,” describing it as the sound of someone in the middle of an emotional breakdown.

Adams also conceived, shot and edited the video himself, working with a green screen in a ten-by-eight-foot space in his basement over four months, usually shooting between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. He describes the approach as reflecting “the internal strife and self-loathing of the protagonist as he metaphorically beat himself up.”

“New Dawn Fades” is track five on Joy Division’s debut album “Unknown Pleasures,” released by Factory Records in June 1979 following sessions with producer Martin Hannett at Strawberry Studios in Stockport. An instrumental edit of a Moby cover of the song appeared in Michael Mann’s 1995 film “Heat.”

About Fear Maintenance

Fear Maintenance is the solo project of Colin Adams, a musician based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, who plays, produces and records all of its material alone in his home studio. The project revisits post-punk songs from the late 1970s and 1980s that Adams says inspired him to become a musician, and has released no original material under the name.

Adams was fifteen when he joined the Toronto band Face of Another as guitarist in 1986. Its bassist, Tim Smith, introduced him to Joy Division; the two later fell out and never spoke again. After Smith’s death, Adams and his former bandmates revisited their old songs for Smith’s family, and on the second anniversary of Smith’s death, Adams recorded a cover of “Ceremony.” The recordings that followed became Fear Maintenance, a name Adams took from the label that released “I Live,” a 1995 EP by his second Toronto band, In Faith, which played Toronto clubs including Lee’s Palace from 1990 to 1995.

Adams opened the project with a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Stripped” in December 2025, followed by a cover of Joy Division’s “Shadowplay” released with a video on August 13, 2026. “New Dawn Fades” is the third single in the series.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com