Palais Ideal – Here And Now (Digital/CD Album – Dark Vinyl Records)

The Dutch duo Palais Ideal, led by John Edwards and Richard van Kruysdijk, returns with their fourth album. After a debut full length on Dark Vinyl Records followed by two albums released by Cold Transmission, they present ten new songs on “Here And Now.”

The band remains true to their founding principles in terms of influences and style. They linger somewhere in the dark magic of 80s New-Wave and transform this into a quite accessible production where the guitar plays a prominent role. The inspired guitar work guarantees some great passages. It sounds dark in some ways, yet lively at the same time. At times, it reminds me of a dark version of Aztec Camera, the whole thing finished with electronic arrangements.

Palais Ideal has never been entirely convincing, but “Here And Now” does contain some beautiful songs. (Rating:7).

Watch the clip “Here And Now”:

