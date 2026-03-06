March 6, 2026

Palais Ideal – Here And Now (Digital/CD Album – Dark Vinyl Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 6, 2026
Palais Ideal
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Dutch duo Palais Ideal, led by John Edwards and Richard van Kruysdijk, returns with their fourth album. After a debut full length on Dark Vinyl Records followed by two albums released by Cold Transmission, they present ten new songs on “Here And Now.”

The band remains true to their founding principles in terms of influences and style. They linger somewhere in the dark magic of 80s New-Wave and transform this into a quite accessible production where the guitar plays a prominent role. The inspired guitar work guarantees some great passages. It sounds dark in some ways, yet lively at the same time. At times, it reminds me of a dark version of Aztec Camera, the whole thing finished with electronic arrangements.

Palais Ideal has never been entirely convincing, but “Here And Now” does contain some beautiful songs. (Rating:7).

Watch the clip “Here And Now”:

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Die Krupps (Photo by Karo Kratochwil)

Die Krupps interview on the 45 Years of Industrial Steel North America Tour

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 5, 2026
j:dead

j:dead premieres brand new video ‘Feeling Alone’ on Side-Line, one day ahead of the official release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 5, 2026
Swaza6

Dark pop band Swaza6 present single/video ‘Wake Up In a Cemetery 6.0’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 4, 2026
Caput Medusae

Synthpop act Caput Medusae releases ‘Schwarzschild’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 4, 2026
Decent News release five-track EP 'Computer' with protest, media, and self-harm themes

Decent News release five-track EP ‘Computer’ with protest, media, and self-harm themes

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 4, 2026