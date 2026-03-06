Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

New York duo Heavy Halo will join My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult on the second leg of the “Delicate Terror Tour,” which starts on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco and ends on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles. Note that the official tour announcement also lists Light Asylum, Die Sexual, and Devora on the run.

Heavy Halo’s Gosteffects says: “My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult was the very first concert I went to, as a kid in Oklahoma, inspiring me to set out on a lifelong artistic journey, from throwing illegal raves in Oklahoma City to producing hundreds of artists in NYC.”

McKeever from his side add: “The film, The Crow, which featured My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult in an unforgettable performance scene, imprinted TKK’s stamp on my psyche, becoming key sonic and visual influences for Heavy Halo. It is a full circle moment for us.”

The duo’s most recent release is the “Godspell (Heavy Halo Remix),” a remix they did for Andy Bell.

Heavy Halo / My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult spring 2026 U.S. dates

As a prelude to the impending tour, Heavy Halo will hit the road this week to play two East Coast shows with goth-metal enchanters Cemetery Sex.

3/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Ortlieb’s !

3/7 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd !

3/25 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall $

3/27 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom $

3/28 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom $

3/31 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club $

4/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall $

4/3 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre $

4/4 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep $

4/6 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway #

4/7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall $

4/9 – Austin, TX – Mohawk $

4/10 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall $

4/11 – Houston, TX – Numbers $

4/12 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger $

4/14 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace $

4/15 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress #

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar #

4/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box $

4/18 – Los Angeles, LA – Teragram Ballroom $

$ = TKK, Light Asylum, Die Sexual, Devora

# = Light Asylum, Die Sexual, Devora

! = Cemetery Sex

You can buy tickets for TKK’s “Delicate Terror Tour” on the band’s official webpage.

About Heavy Halo

Heavy Halo is the New York City duo of McKeever and Gosteffects. McKeever studied composition at Columbia University, while Gosteffects was active in techno and rave production before regrouping in New York during the pandemic to complete the material for their debut. “Black Seed” was released on August 13, 2021, followed by “Crush” in September 2021 and “Control You” on October 1, 2021. The original 10-track version of the self-titled album “Heavy Halo” was released digitally on November 5, 2021 through Negative Gain Productions.

On August 5, 2022, Negative Gain issued a deluxe CD edition of “Heavy Halo” with the 10 album tracks and eight remixes, while “Crushed / Destroyed” appeared as an eight-track remix album the same day. Heavy Halo then returned with “The Poisoning” in January 2024, “Damage Me (feat. Georgi)” on November 3, 2024, and “Erase Yr Fate” on November 25, 2024.

After signing with Silent Pendulum, the duo rolled out “Justified” on February 4, 2025, “New Blood” on March 4, “Failure.” on April 4, “Final Fall” on May 16, “Bloodrush” on June 16, and the Light Asylum collaboration “Die Cast Down” on July 17. The 10-track album “Damaged Dream” followed on July 25, 2025, with “Lies” and “Lost in Heaven” later pushed as video-led tracks.

<a href="https://heavyhalonyc.bandcamp.com/track/new-blood" rel="noopener">New Blood by HEAVY HALO</a>

Their latest release is the Andy Bell rework “Godspell (Heavy Halo Remix)”, issued ahead of their spring 2026 run with My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)