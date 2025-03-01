Disastrous Din – Complex (Digital EP – Consequence Records)
Thirty years have passed since Thomas Gäbhard—best known for his work with Arcana Obscura—founded Disastrous Din. His latest EP, released in the early hours of 2025, features four tracks that showcase his distinctive sonic approach.
Marked by powerful, bombastic percussion, the EP carries an unmistakable Industrial edge, seamlessly blending with intricate Electronic sequences to create a transcendental experience—particularly evident in the title track.
Only one of the songs includes vocals, which feels like a missed opportunity; additional voice elements or spoken samples could have further enriched the soundscape.
Nevertheless, Disastrous Din remains a unique project, offering a dynamic fusion of diverse Electro influences. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Complex”:
https://disastrousdin.bandcamp.com/track/complex
