Frontal Boundary – Shutting Down (Digital Album – Re:Mission Entertainment)

Frontal Boundary is an American trio based in Los Angeles, consisting of Krz Souls, Brendin Ross, and Jaysen Craves. All three members are actively involved in other projects, making them far from newcomers to the scene.

Following a string of EPs, the group released “Shutting Down” last year. The album explores intense emotions that can surface in any circumstance, with music serving as a powerful means of regulation.

From the outset, Frontal Boundary delivers a relentless brand of Dark-Electro that quickly escalates into full-throttle ‘Hell-Electro.’ While the album embraces some genre clichés, it does so with confidence, weaving in cold, piercing melodies and explosive choruses. The vocals, raw and possessed, complement the dark, unyielding soundscape perfectly.

“Shutting Down” doesn’t necessarily break new ground, but it marks a promising beginning for a band well worth keeping an eye on. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Lied To Me”:

https://frontalboundary.bandcamp.com/track/lied-to-me

