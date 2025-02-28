The Fair Attempts launch new single ‘Apart’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The electro-industrial act The Fair Attempts has unveiled a new single: “Apart”. “Apart” is a collaboration with producer Jaani Peuhu who also contributed vocals to the track.

“Imagine yourself adorned in grief, yet swaying in sync to a parade of emotions,” says founding member Timo Haakana, “I’ve carried my sorrow like a crown. There’s a certain elegance with it and I think we tapped into that feeling with our producer, Jaani.”

“Apart” is available now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Bandcamp.

The Fair Attempts emerged in 2019 with “Dream Engine”. In 2020 the follow-up album “Blue Rose Park” was released. “Signals” (2021) went into more electronic experimentation and melancholic melodies. “Dark Star” (2021) infused some cinematic elements. The “Aris Total” EP follows in 2022.

<a href="https://thefairattempts.bandcamp.com/track/apart-feat-jaani-peuhu">Apart (feat. Jaani Peuhu) by The Fair Attempts</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

